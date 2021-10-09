CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, CA

Lancaster High School student suing LASD after recorded altercation with deputy

By Los Angeles Times
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7jYi_0cLoIWQ800

A Lancaster teenager has filed legal claims against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and her school district alleging she was slammed to the ground by a deputy at school after refusing to give him her phone.

MiKayla Robinson, a 16-year-old Black student at Lancaster High School, was waiting to speak to the vice principal on Aug. 30, when a deputy assigned to patrol the school approached and demanded to see her phone, according to the legal claims, which are a precursor to a lawsuit.

When Robinson refused, the deputy tried to grab the phone and she started to walk away, the documents said. The deputy then followed her, grabbed her arms and forcibly took her to the ground, according to the documents.

A bystander recorded the incident in a 43-second video that shows the deputy knocking Robinson to the ground and pinning her face down. The deputy is seen straddling her for more than 30 seconds while she yelled for him to get off and not to touch her phone.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 18

Derrick G
4d ago

all about that greed. next time some epic fight or shooting happens... the deputies are gonna skip the call and i dont blame them after being setup

Reply(1)
9
DN
4d ago

Waste of time for these folks who think they don’t have to listen to anyone… obviously time outs and standing in the corner doesn’t work

Reply(1)
7
Guest
1d ago

Parents are suing? For what? They are the ones that raised that girl wrong ! And now they’re taking her side??? That girl will NEVER behave now. She’s doomed to repeat this action. And it won’t be pretty when she’s an adult and doesn’t comply!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Student arrested after bringing gun to high school: Ventura police

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday after being found with a gun at Pacific High School in Ventura, police said. The investigation began just before 8:55 a.m., after the school’s administrators were contacted by a citizen concerned over a student who posted on social media about having a firearm, according to a Ventura Police Department […]
VENTURA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Lancaster, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Lancaster, CA
Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasd#Lancaster High School
KTLA

Man fatally shot by Lompoc Police Department officers: Sheriff’s Office

A man was shot and killed by Lompoc Police Department officers on Saturday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced. The man, whom authorities did not name, became involved in a standoff with police after they responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at 6:33 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. The […]
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KTLA

2 people killed when driver crashes into tree in North Hollywood

An investigation is underway into a violent crash that left two people dead in North Hollywood early Monday morning. The solo-vehicle crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Burbank Boulevard. The car appeared to crash into a palm tree before catching […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino attack could cost Lyft driver his sight

A man is recovering after a violent attack left him hospitalized last Saturday. Alberto Avila, 55, was assaulted by passengers he picked up near the Rialto Metrolink station while driving for Lyft in San Bernardino, according to him and his family, including daughter Fabiola Avila. The two passengers, a man...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

5K+
Followers
874
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy