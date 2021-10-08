Darnell ‘Louie’ Loma’s Family Seeks Justice After Cyclist’s Body Found Along Fort Collins Street

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A search for a driver is underway in Larimer County after a man was found dead along a road just outside of the northern part of Fort Collins. Investigators believe the victim may have been riding a bike and was hit overnight near North Shields Street and Highway 287 but his body wasn’t discovered until Thursday morning. Car parts from a 2009 or 2010 Toyota RAV4 were found at the scene, which was in the 2200 block of North Shields Street. Investigators are asking anyone who sees the RAV4, which likely has heavy front end damage, to contact police. A Medina Alert was issued in connection with the case. A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO