MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is moving forward with speed reductions on its east side starting Monday. City officials announced Friday as part of its Vision Zero initiative that the speed limit on North Thompson Drive from Sycamore to Highway 30 will change from 30 to 25 mph. It is a residential street that is near parks, transit and biking, as well as connections to East Towne Mall.