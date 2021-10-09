CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Here’s the good – and the bad – in the new jobs report

KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago
ST PAUL, Minn. — The latest jobs report is out, and there is good news and bad news for workers and the economy at large. The United States added 194,000 jobs in September. That number didn't come close to many projections, which were closer to 500,000 additional jobs, but Joe Mahon, a regional economist with the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, says the way seasonal hiring is calculated, especially in terms of government jobs, can explain the big difference in numbers.

www.kare11.com

