11 Movies Like John Wick That Will Get Your Adrenaline Pumping

Although it is October and your month will likely be dominated by horror movies, it seems other people are really enjoying a specific Johnny Depp movie. The 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which Depp starred in as Willy Wonka, is in the top five movies on HBO Max today. The movie sits at No. 4 internationally, behind Mean Girls, Peppermint, and A Nice Girl Like You. It is ahead of well-known films such as Tenet, The Fast and the Furious, The Notebook, and The Hangover.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO