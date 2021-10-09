Cemetery Lane: Victorian houses at Montecito Heights museum to welcome trick-or-treaters for 1st time

For the first time this year, Halloween trick-or-treaters will be welcomed into an open-air architecture museum in Montecito Heights where several Victorian-era manors line the street.

The Heritage Square Museum will transform into Cemetery Lane, with 13 trick-or-treat stops in the homes from the 1800s, according to the event’s co-creators and life partners Claire Dunlap and David Markland.

“Each one is at least 100 years old, from different parts of L.A., lived in by multiple residents and historic Angelenos,” Markland said. “They’ve all been moved here. Each has their own stories behind them.”

And, he added, “Rumor has it, these houses are haunted.”

The event runs from Oct. 27-31 and tickets start at $25. For more information, visit the Cemetery Lane website .

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Oct. 8, 2021.

