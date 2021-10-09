CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montecito, CA

Cemetery Lane: Victorian houses at Montecito Heights museum to welcome trick-or-treaters for 1st time

By Kimberly Cheng
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dt2gw_0cLoFJ0s00

For the first time this year, Halloween trick-or-treaters will be welcomed into an open-air architecture museum in Montecito Heights where several Victorian-era manors line the street.

The Heritage Square Museum will transform into Cemetery Lane, with 13 trick-or-treat stops in the homes from the 1800s, according to the event’s co-creators and life partners Claire Dunlap and David Markland.

“Each one is at least 100 years old, from different parts of L.A., lived in by multiple residents and historic Angelenos,” Markland said. “They’ve all been moved here. Each has their own stories behind them.”

And, he added, “Rumor has it, these houses are haunted.”

The event runs from Oct. 27-31 and tickets start at $25. For more information, visit the Cemetery Lane website .

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Oct. 8, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

L.A. moves to make amends for historical wrongs committed against Indigenous people; downtown park to be renamed

Standing with members of two tribes, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced plans Monday to rename Father Serra Park in downtown Los Angeles — one of several policy initiatives intended to right historical wrongs and rectify the city’s relationship with its Indigenous people. “The buildings that are here were built on the slave labor of native inhabitants. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Pest experts say invasive Aedes mosquito expanding into L.A., O.C.

County vector control personnel informed Graham Jenkins and his wife late last month that the itchy bites on their ankles were the work of an insidious mosquito that had invaded their Gardena home — and that there was nothing they could do. “These little buggers are living with us forever now,” Jenkins said. A pair […]
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

5K+
Followers
874
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy