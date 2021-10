New York Comic Con is back! After going virtual last year, the doors of the Javits Center are open once again, welcoming back fans, exhibitors, and celebrities alike. After a year off, costume artists have been eager to display their best cosplay looks on the showroom floor. Den of Geek is excited to announce we’ll be back in attendance this year, bringing you a special edition magazine free for attendees and on-the-ground coverage of the convention on our website and social media channels.

