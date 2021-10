The Colorado Department of Transportation asks motorists to be aware of road closures on Interstate 70 in the Denver area this weekend. Lane closures on I-70 are between Interstate 225 and Chambers Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11. The Peoria Street on-ramp to eastbound I-70 and the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Chambers Road will also be closed during this time.