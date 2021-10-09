Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe's journey through panic attacks to Olympic gold

#6 Magomedmurad Gadzhiev (POL) wins 70 KG world gold. Past world champion #15 Zurab Iakobishvili (GEO) returns to form with world bronze. Facing off against fellow Tokyo 65 KG Olympian #7 (65) Ernazar Akhmataliev (KGZ), two-time world medalist #6 Magomedmurad Gadzhiev (POL) didn't stray from the gameplan, using strong positioning and a snatch single to win his first world title 2-1 off a passivity point and a stepout. While Gadzhiev's style is not the most entertaining to watch, it's undeniable that the consistency he shows in shutting down more offensively potent wrestler's offense means he should be considered a perennial title threat. 2017 65 KG world champion #15 Zurab Iakobishvili (GEO) returned to the form that won him gold in Paris, being on the attack the whole match against the counter savant Turan Bayramov (AZE). In a pivotal sequence in the closing moments of the match, Iakobishvili got in on a head inside single that was defended with a strong limp leg by Bayramov. Bayramov, feeling Iakobishvili's pressure while reloading his shot, exposed the Georgian with a strong whizzer for the 3-3 criteria win. But controversy ensued again for Bayramov as Georgia challenged the call and was successful in getting it overturned and an ensuing failed challenge from Azerbaijan locked up the 4-3 win for Iakobishvili. Even with the controversy surrounding the match, Iakobishvili's return to his high output, high offense style was successful in winning him his third world medal.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO