Soccer

Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe's journey through panic attacks to Olympic gold

By By Jack Bantock, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie Labbe is smiling. Swedish striker Kosovare Asllani has just placed the ball on the spot to take the first kick of a penalty shootout to decide the gold medal match of the women's 2020 Olympic soccer final. Amidst the sweltering Tokyo heat, two hours of play could not separate...

