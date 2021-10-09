CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battery-Free Sensors Market Size is projected to grow to USD 109 million by 2026; at a CAGR of 27.6%

According to the new market research report "Battery-free Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Sensor Type (Temperature Sensors, Humidity/Moisture Sensors, Pressure Sensors), Frequency, Industry (Automotive, Logistics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Battery-Free Sensors Market size is projected to grow from USD 32 million in 2021 to USD 109 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2021 to 2026. With rapid technological advancements, battery-free sensors are increasingly adopted in IoT applications to improve production efficiency and reduce operational and maintenance costs in the wake of COVID-19. Additionally, the ongoing miniaturization of medical and electronic devices and the growing implementation of automated condition monitoring solutions in smart factories are expected to boost the growth of the battery-free sensors market during the forecast period.

