Battery-Free Sensors Market Size is projected to grow to USD 109 million by 2026; at a CAGR of 27.6%

The global marijuana oil market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Marijuana oil are extracted from cannabis plants. Unprocessed, they contain the same 100 or so active ingredients as the plants, but the balance of compounds depends on the specific plants the oil comes from. The two main active substances in cannabis plants are cannabidiol, or CBD, and delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. Oil extracted from hemp plants can contain a lot of CBD, while oil from skunk plants will contain far more THC. Growing demand from medicinal & recreational applications and legalization of cannabis products are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO