Kicks for Cancer kicks off at CCHS on Saturday, September 25, with games throughout the day, beginning at 9:30 am. Both of Bedford’s games will be played on Upper Turf 2. The Women’s varsity game against Acton-Boxborough begins at 4:45 pm, and the Men’s varsity game vs. Wayland will be played under the lights, starting at 7 pm.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 20 DAYS AGO