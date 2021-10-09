Street Smarts: Foley’s hotel purchase means his wine bar leaves Bacara

Let the luxury hotel wine bar wars begin. Now that financier-winery proprietor-Golden Knights NHL team owner Bill Foley owns the Hotel Californian, he’s moving his The Foley Food & Wine Society from the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta to his newly purchased digs near Santa Barbara’s waterfront. The club will be located at the hotel’s Djinn bar until a new tasting room opens early next year, according to a news release.