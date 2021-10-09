CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Bortles among five Knights inducted into UCF Athletics Hall of Fame

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Former NFL quarterback Blake Bortles (right) mingles along with Knights athletics director Terry Mohajir (left) during Friday's cocktail hour prior to the passer joining the UCF Athletics Hall of Fame at an induction ceremony hosted by the Celeste Hotel. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

If you had told a freshman version of Blake Bortles that he would have gone onto have a UCF career like his, he wouldn’t have believed you.

“I didn’t think there was ever a chance I would play college football,” Bortles said. “I didn’t think much past what my next meal was, so future goals weren’t all that prevalent in my mind.”

Bortles, along with four former Knights, were inducted into the UCF Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night as part of the 2021 class.

“It’s awesome,” said Bortles, who most recently threw a pass in an NFL game for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 after five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. “It’s an incredible group of people that are in the UCF Hall of Fame, so to be honored in that way I think is the highest possible honor. I’m grateful.”

Bortles was joined by former UCF football offensive lineman Josh Sitton, men’s basketball guard Jermaine Taylor, track and field star Afia Charlies and softball second baseman Natalie Land.

“It’s pretty remarkable,” Sitton said. “This is one of the coolest moments of my life. Having kids, a family and getting married rank all the way up on the top but this is definitely up there.”

Sitton started 43 games along the offensive line at UCF and earned first-team all-Conference USA honors in 2007 as Knights won the program’s first all-time league title.

“I like to think I was in the first class with Coach [George] O’Leary that started that change on the upward tick,” Sitton said. “To think back where we were, starting 0-11 my freshman year and to see where the program is now, it’s remarkable.”

Since Sitton’s time at UCF, the Knights have climbed the ranks of college football, in large part thanks to Bortles. The American Athletic Conference offensive player of year as senior in 2013, Bortles led UCF to the program’s first AAC championship that year and beat fifth-ranked Baylor in the Fiesta Bowl.

“It’s been a journey,” Bortles said. “It was a special time. To come in with a special group of guys in our recruiting class, and to have the career that we did in our time here and to watch it grow and flourish since then, it’s really been special.”

Sitton and Bortles were the only two football players inducted this year. The UCF Athletics Hall of Fame since 1998 has been inducting former Knight players and coaches and others connected to the UCF program.

On the basketball court, former guard Taylor was named the Conference USA Player of the Year as senior in 2009. He finished with 1,979 career points, most in Division I era and third all-time at UCF.

“I feel extremely blessed and honored,” Taylor said. “I’m definitely proud to be a Knight. This is just the icing on the cake.”

Similar to Bortles, track and field athlete Charles didn’t think she’d ever get to this point in her career, becoming the first Knight in track and field to be inducted into the hall.

She earned All-America honors as a sprinter throughout her career and went onto become UCF’s first track and field Olympian, representing Antigua & Barbuda at the 2012 London Games.

“I would have never thought I would be the first,” Charles said. “I know there’s many more to come. This is going to set the path for track and field.”

As for Knights softball legend Land, she said she was “completely” thrown off guard when she got the phone call that she’d be inducted.

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Land said. “It almost chokes you up when you think about it how awesome it is to be inducted.”

The former UCF second baseman set the program’s single-season mark for stolen bases with 43 in 2012, earning first-team all-Conference USA honors from 2010-12.

“[I am] just humbled by the fact that I can be apart of this awesome university forever,” Land added.

Thanks to years of success on the field and the hard work of these five Knights and many others, UCF accepted an invite to the Big 12 last month, reaching the coveted Power Five level of college athletics.

“It’s been incredible to watch,” Bortles said. “The evolution of the program and the way it’s changed, the way the whole campus has changed, the city around it ... it’s a totally different place. To watch from afar, it’s been really cool.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

