Geno Smith Set to Take Over as Starting Quarterback for Seattle

Who would have thought that one of the biggest storylines around the NFL in week five would center around former West Virginia quarterback, Geno Smith? Well, okay, maybe it's more so about the injury of Russell Wilson but now, it's Geno's show in Seattle.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Wilson is expected to miss a minimum of one month and possibly 6-8 weeks with a ruptured middle finger tendon that will likely require surgery.

Wilson's injury occurred in the 2nd half of Seattle's Thursday night contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Geno Smith was perfect on his first drives despite starting the series at his own 2-yard line by going 5/5 for 72 yards and a touchdown through the air. Smith finished the game completing 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The interception was more on the receiver, Tyler Lockett, than anything. Lockett fell to the ground after the ball was released, leading to the pick.

With Wilson on the shelf for an extended period of time, Geno Smith will be Seattle's starting quarterback. The Seahawks' next game will be next Sunday in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EST.

