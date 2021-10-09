CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Time To Die Star Lashana Lynch Talks Shaping 007 With Phoebe Waller-Bridge

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Time To Die is now playing in theaters everywhere, and it features Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch taking up the 007 mantle alongside Daniel Craig's James Bond. Previously, Lynch spoke with ComicBook.com about her biggest goals when creating the character. During another recent chat with IndieWire, Lynch talked more about shaping Nomi and how things really came together once she met with co-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

