Ted Lasso EP Says Series May Last Longer Than Original Three-Season Plan
The second season of Ted Lasso came to a close on Friday and fans of the acclaimed Apple TV+ dramedy are already wondering when they can see more. Apple renewed the show for a third season while the second was still in production, but the Ted Lasso creators have said on more than one occasion that they always intended for the story to end after three seasons. Following two incredibly successful seasons and seven Emmy wins, the creative team is starting to change their minds a bit. Ted Lasso may live beyond Season 3 after all.comicbook.com
Comments / 0