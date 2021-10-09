Ted Lasso EP Says Series May Last Longer Than Original Three-Season Plan

Ted gets bad news, then more bad news, then the hardest news of all. Keeley and Roy are out of sync, and Sam gets an intriguing offer that Rebecca wants him to refuse. Sam is killing it on the pitch for Richmond, and he's now so hot of a property that he's attracted the attention of a Ghanaian billionaire named Edwin Akufo, played by Sam Richardson (very, very different here from how you might remember him from, say, Veep, although he's a versatile guy). In fact, Sam has helped get Richmond to a point where, if they win their final game of the season, they'll be promoted back to the Premier League. He's still a little blue because he and Rebecca are, you might say, on a break.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO