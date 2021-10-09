CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Lasso EP Says Series May Last Longer Than Original Three-Season Plan

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of Ted Lasso came to a close on Friday and fans of the acclaimed Apple TV+ dramedy are already wondering when they can see more. Apple renewed the show for a third season while the second was still in production, but the Ted Lasso creators have said on more than one occasion that they always intended for the story to end after three seasons. Following two incredibly successful seasons and seven Emmy wins, the creative team is starting to change their minds a bit. Ted Lasso may live beyond Season 3 after all.

comicbook.com

talesbuzz.com

‘Ted Lasso’ EP On Continuing Series Past 3-Year Plan, Target Season 3 Premiere Date & Return Of 2 Fan Favorites – Talesbuzz

Ted Lasso co-creators/stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt have spoken in multiple interviews about how they’d conceived the comedy series for a three-season run. As the Apple TV+ hit is headed to Season 3, the original vision has not changed, series executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence told Talesbuzz in an exclusive post-mortem interview about the Season 2 finale.
Primetimer

Ted Lasso's Bill Lawrence Is Atop the TV Mountain at Last

The second season of Ted Lasso has been a real ride, and not just for what's been happening out on the pitch for AFC Richmond. After unexpectedly becoming the feel-good comedy hit of the pandemic with its first season — giving Apple TV+ one of its first real victories — Ted returned for its second season in July, just ten days after it earned a whopping 20 Primetime Emmy nominations to lead all comedy series.
CinemaBlend

Is Ted Lasso Still Ending After Season 3? Here's The Latest

Ted Lasso has become Apple TV+’s breakout hit, with its unlikely origins turning into a comedy with a massive fanbase and a whole bunch of Emmys (with one minor mishap) after the recent ceremony. Unfortunately for fans, the Season 2 finale has released, and the wait has begun to find out what happens next in the third season. The original plan for Ted Lasso was actually for a run of three seasons, but that was before it became the hit it is by this point. Showrunner Bill Lawrence opened up about the plan for Ted Lasso, and why Season 3 might not have to be the end.
The Ringer

‘Ted Lasso’ S2E10 Recap

The Greyhound Gang assemble once again to review what may be one of the greatest episodes of the show: “No Weddings and a Funeral.” Chris and Van talk about what made the entry so successful, the various plot threads being woven through the tapestry of this sophomore season, and how they personally related to the show’s depiction of losing one’s father.
Elite Daily

This Map Can Tell You Where Your Fave Eps Of Ted Lasso Were Filmed In London

When Ted Lasso won the Outstanding Comedy Series award at the 2021 Emmys, it solidified how wonderful the Apple TV+ series is. Executive produced by and starring Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso is about an American football coach who is hired to coach (despite not having any prior experience) a soccer (aka English football) team in England. Watching Ted navigate life overseas can really make anyone with wanderlust want to pack their bags, head across the pond, and spend some time in the United Kingdom. While you’re there, you’ll want to visit a few of the Ted Lasso filming locations to really feel like you’re in your favorite show.
reflector-online.com

Streaming Now: “Ted Lasso”

Tune in every week for a new review for what is trending on your services. "Ted Lasso" follows the forever optimistic Division 2 football coach learning to adjust to London living as the head manager of AFC Richmond, a Premier League soccer team in England. Hilarity ensues as the viewer...
TV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Midnight Train to Royston

Did the ending make you want to swear like Roy Kent?. That's the thing about tragedy. You know it's coming, and it still hurts like hell when it happens. Before discussing Nate's betrayal, let's take stock of the bigger picture. Unlike Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10, which made some storytelling choices stronger in hindsight, earlier decisions weaken Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11.
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Nate Makes Costly Decision in Episode 11

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 spoilers ahead.] The second season of Ted Lasso is winding down, and Nate (Nick Mohammed) is fed up. At the end of the penultimate episode of the Apple TV+ series, Nate tells Trent Crimm (James Lance) of The Independent that Ted (Jason Sudeikis) suffered a panic attack during a previous FA Cup Match. Ted finds out when Trent messages him that the article about his panic attack is going to run in the newspaper, and he told him that Nate was his source. Trent asked Ted if he had anything to say about the story, and Ted replied "no comment."
thecinemaholic.com

Ted Lasso Season 2 Finale Release Date and Spoilers

Episode 11 sets things up perfectly for the upcoming ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 finale by ending on multiple cliffhangers. Roy and Keeley face an uncomfortable moment on camera, and Sam is given a difficult choice that might take him away from AFC Richmond. Ted also gets some disturbing news about one of the team’s other coaches, and things don’t seem all too sunny in the optimistic coach’s world. How will it all turn out? If you can’t wait for the season closer, you’re in the right place. Here’s everything we know about ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 12.
thefocus.news

8 DIY Ted Lasso Halloween costumes to channel the Emmy-winning series

Ted Lasso is undoubtedly one of the biggest TV shows in the last year, having been nominated for a record number of Emmys – here’s how you can achieve your own costume inspired by everyone’s favourite football coach. Why is Ted Lasso so popular?. Ted Lasso. A name that sounds...
knpr

'Ted Lasso' recap, Season 2, Episode 11: My therapist, she wrote me a letter

Ted gets bad news, then more bad news, then the hardest news of all. Keeley and Roy are out of sync, and Sam gets an intriguing offer that Rebecca wants him to refuse. Sam is killing it on the pitch for Richmond, and he's now so hot of a property that he's attracted the attention of a Ghanaian billionaire named Edwin Akufo, played by Sam Richardson (very, very different here from how you might remember him from, say, Veep, although he's a versatile guy). In fact, Sam has helped get Richmond to a point where, if they win their final game of the season, they'll be promoted back to the Premier League. He's still a little blue because he and Rebecca are, you might say, on a break.
9to5Mac

Apple TV+ hit series ‘Ted Lasso’ signs licensing deal with English Premier League

Ahead of production on season three, the Apple TV+ hit series Ted Lasso has signed a major licensing deal with the Premier League, according to The Athletic. The deal will allow the show to use official Premier League materials including archive footage, club logos, and the league’s trophy as part of the episodes. The deal is said to be worth about £500,000.
Harvard Crimson

‘Ted Lasso’ and the Kindness Revolution

“Ted Lasso,” which premiered in Aug. 2020, garnered 20 Emmy nominations after its first season on Apple TV+ and won seven, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The innocent, charismatic American soccer coach played by Jason Sudeikis won the hearts of millions of viewers as he stumbled through England and coached a team in the English Premier League, AFC Richmond, armed with only his whistle and his motto: “Believe.” Featuring loveable characters such as bad boy football star Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), internet influencer Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), and kit-man Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed), the show had all the keys to a fun situational comedy, with strong recurring jokes and opportunities to laugh at good-old Ted Lasso and his antics.
