Stroud, No. 7 Ohio State humming now as Maryland visits

By Associated Press
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
No. 7 Ohio State moved back into the Top 10 with a dominating win over Rutgers last week.

The Buckeyes and starting quarterback C.J. Stroud are humming now after some early speed bumps as Maryland visits Columbus on Saturday.

The Terps won their first four games before being routed by No. 5 Iowa 51-14 last week, a game in which quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw five interceptions.

The Buckeyes have the second-leading offense in the nation, averaging 336 yards per game through the air. The Terps open as nearly three-touchdown underdogs.

