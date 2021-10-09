Honolulu to loosen event restrictions beginning next week

What did you want to be when you grew up? An architect. What was your top professional achievement in 2021? Managing internal stakeholders and a team of consultants to craft a bold new vision for Hunt’s redevelopment efforts in Kalaeloa. This effort includes extensive community engagement, improving overall communications and transparency with the public, working with public agencies and elected officials, and kicking off a rebranding initiative. Most of this work has been done virtually during the pandemic.

