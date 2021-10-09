Honolulu to loosen event restrictions beginning next week
The City and County of Honolulu is loosening certain Covid-related restrictions starting next week, officials announced Friday. Outdoor seated entertainment events, including sporting events and concerts, will be allowed to resume operations at 50% capacity, or with a maximum of 1,000 attendees, whichever is smaller, beginning Oct. 13. All attendees must be vaccinated, and will be required to wear masks at all times. No food will be served.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0