Knoxville, TN

More beer! | More drink servers to be available at Neyland Stadium for game

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are few things that bring sports fans together, regardless of the teams they cheer for the jerseys they wear. One of those things is beer. Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White said that more beer will be available at Neyland Stadium during the Vols' next game. He announced it on social media, saying the changes were in response to fans' complaints that the beer lines were too long.

