Las Vegas, NV

Van Gogh II opens on the Strip, and it’s built to last

By John Katsilometes
reviewjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilder-Fury III isn’t the only slugfest in Las Vegas this weekend. The big bout in the arts world is Van Gogh vs. Van Gogh: The Brush-Off. “Immersive Van Gogh” has opened at the Shops at Crystals, a grand venue in the previously unoccupied space on retail center’s top level. This is an artistically moving experience, featuring the works of the tormented Dutch artist who committed suicide at 37. The images are drawn from such famous works as “Sunflowers,” “Irises,” “The Potato Eaters,” “Starry Night,” and “The Bedroom.”

www.reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
