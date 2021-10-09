‘Judge Judy’: Fan Favorite Bailiff Byrd Reveals Why He’s Not on Her New Show

Petri Hawkins Byrd would have loved to serve as bailiff on Judy Sheindlin's new show, Judy Justice. But he says she never asked. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the longtime bailiff on Judge Judy said he was left out of discussions regarding Sheindlin's new show on IMDB TV, which debuts Nov. 1. Like all Judge Judy fans, Byrd found out that Sheindlin was going to do a new courtroom program when she announced it during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March of 2020. But he never talked with his boss about the new show while they completed the 25th and final season of Judge Judy; because of the pandemic, Sheindlin taped remotely in New York while Byrd worked in L.A. with the rest of the crew.

