CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Judge Judy’: Fan Favorite Bailiff Byrd Reveals Why He’s Not on Her New Show

By Courtney Blackann
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the conclusion of the longtime hit “Judge Judy,” one notable person won’t be joining the esteemed judge for her new show – and fans are rightfully miffed. Since 1996, Bailiff Petri Hawks Byrd has been Judith Scheindlin’s right-hand man. As a staple of the hit, he’s become a bit of a fan favorite. But in a recent interview, Byrd revealed he wasn’t even asked to come on board for the new show “Judy Justice.”

outsider.com

Comments / 52

Baybay Lambert
3d ago

She may be 1 smart cookie but not that smart. When someone has been by your side for 25 years , it would have been kind to say something to him. Did she have to? NO, but it would have been the nicer thing to do. That's even in business. He was owed that much. 25 years.. WHOW!!!

Reply(4)
26
Sue Peters
3d ago

Shame on Judy. Someone who has been there for 25 years with you. This is how I treat him. ALWAYS REMEMBER WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND.

Reply(3)
14
Taurus Lady
3d ago

I love judge judy but she should have spoken to byrd about her new program

Reply(2)
6
Related
tvinsider.com

‘Judy Justice’ Trailer: Meet the Judge’s New Team — Including Her Granddaughter (VIDEO)

“You talk. I finish. That’s the rule,” Judge Judy Sheindlin says. What could be a more perfect way for the trailer for hew new IMDb TV series, Judy Justice, to begin?. The television and courtroom icon returns to the bench on November 1, with new episodes available every weekday on Amazon’s premium free streaming service. And the judge has a new team behind her: bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending her legacy by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis. Her granddaughter “is wired like I am,” the judge says. “She’s a little snarky.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Judge Judy’ Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Speaking Out On His Absence From New ‘Judy Justice’ Show

Petri Hawkins Byrd, the longtime bailiff on the Judge Judy show, is speaking out on why he’s not part of the new IMDB show, Judy Justice. Byrd told Entertainment Weekly that he was simply never asked to be part of the new show. He claims they never talked about any future role for him in the new show as they produced the 25th and final season, which saw Judge Judy Sheindlin appear in New York, while Byrd and the rest of the crew stayed in Los Angeles. “My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at...
TV & VIDEOS
southernillinoisnow.com

Get a new look at Judge Judy’s new show

While her iconic Judge Judy headed into the television sunset in September after 25 years on the air, don’t expect Judge Judith Shiendlin, one of the wealthiest personalities on TV, to retire. Instead, she’s pulling back the curtain on her latest venture, IMDb TV’s Judy Justice. The streaming show kicks...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Show#Bailiff Petri Hawks Byrd#Imdb#Entertainment Weekly
TV Fanatic

Judy Justice: Judge Judy Heads to Streaming in Trailer for IMDb TV Series

Judge Judy, in its current form, is over. Judy Sheindlin has made a beeline for the world of streaming and has crafted a complete different series. IMDb TV released the official trailer for the highly anticipated courtroom series, Judy Justice today, and the premiere date date has been anonounced. Judy...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SlashGear

Amazon’s new Judge Judy show gets its first official trailer

The long-running daytime court show Judge Judy ended earlier this year after a very long run on CBS, but Judge Judy Sheindlin plans to return to television in a slightly different format. The judge’s next show will be called Judy Justice, and it’ll be available to stream on Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Judge Judy bailiff on surprise absence: 'She didn't ask me' to be on the new show

Petri Hawkins Byrd would have loved to serve as bailiff on Judy Sheindlin's new show, Judy Justice. But he says she never asked. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the longtime bailiff on Judge Judy said he was left out of discussions regarding Sheindlin's new show on IMDB TV, which debuts Nov. 1. Like all Judge Judy fans, Byrd found out that Sheindlin was going to do a new courtroom program when she announced it during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March of 2020. But he never talked with his boss about the new show while they completed the 25th and final season of Judge Judy; because of the pandemic, Sheindlin taped remotely in New York while Byrd worked in L.A. with the rest of the crew.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
Yardbarker

IMDb TV drops first-look 'Judy Justice' trailer

"The Honorable Judy Sheindlin, retired Judge of the Manhattan family Court, brings her signature blend of sharp wit and wisdom, hilarious candor and unwavering honesty that has made her America's favorite judge for over 25 years, as she presides over real cases, arbitrates binding decisions and delivers what only she can: 'Judy Justice,'" the video's official description reads. "She is accompanied by a cast consisting of a court clerk, court stenographer and bailiff."
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Judge Judy's new show sees highest-paid woman on television bring in her protégé granddaughter Laura Rose in first teaser for Judy Justice: 'She's just as snarky as I am!'

Judge Judge a.k.a Judy Sheindlin is back with her new show Judy Justice, which is bringing some fresh faces into the courtroom. On Thursday, the first full-length teaser for the IMDb TV shows was released, where the 78-year-old reveals she has brought on her granddaughter Sarah Rose who is a law clerk and is just 'snarky' as Judy herself.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow

Will Smith and his longtime wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, must be over the moon after receiving incredible news about their youngest daughter, Willow. Hollywood's power duo had a proud parent moment after the 20-year-old made it onto Times 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Denzel Washington’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Children With Wife Pauletta

Denzel Washington is the proud father of four children, including sons John David and Malcolm, and daughters Olivia and Katia. Find out more about them here. Denzel Washington, 66, is one of the most talented actors in the film industry but he’s also a doting dad to four children, who he shares with his wife Pauletta Washington, 70. The Training Day star and the actress welcomed son John David Washington, daughter Katia Washington, and twins Malcolm and Olivia Washington, over the course of their marriage, and they’ve become some pretty impressive individuals of their own.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

244K+
Followers
25K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy