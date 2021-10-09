CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Tyson Morlock, fatally stabbed by friend, one of several killed in 2021 while living on Portland streets

By Savannah Eadens
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
An accusation over a missing pack of cigarettes apparently set off Tyson Morlock, a 27-year-old from Washington who had been living on the streets in Portland for only a few weeks before he died in July. Morlock grabbed some tent poles and started chasing the friend who had confronted him...

