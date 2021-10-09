Tyson Morlock, fatally stabbed by friend, one of several killed in 2021 while living on Portland streets
By Savannah Eadens
The Oregonian
4 days ago
An accusation over a missing pack of cigarettes apparently set off Tyson Morlock, a 27-year-old from Washington who had been living on the streets in Portland for only a few weeks before he died in July. Morlock grabbed some tent poles and started chasing the friend who had confronted him...
Craig Wisdom was a gentle soul. He was easy to know and easy to love, his girlfriend Alison Justice said. The 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland’s North Tabor neighborhood Sep. 29, marking the city’s 67th homicide in a year of record gun violence. Two other men have since been killed, leaving the city on the brink of its record-tying 70th homicide of the year.
A vast majority of Portlanders say they want a beefed-up public safety system that includes officer-worn body cameras, expansion of unarmed paramedics and social workers to assist those in crisis and — overwhelmingly — more cops, according to a poll commissioned by a dark money group that wants the same things.
The parent company of Portland-based Umpqua Bank is selling to Columbia Banking System in a $5.1 billion deal that will keep the Umpqua brand and split the business’ headquarters between Tacoma and Portland’s suburbs. The combined bank will put its corporate office in Tacoma. Umpqua said it will move its...
A teenager was shot in the hand Monday morning in Gresham and ran to nearby Rosemary Anderson High School for help, officials said. Gresham police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound inside the high school.
Six months after a custom home on a cliff overlooking the Oregon coast was completed, the owner decided to test the waters: Could she benefit more from selling her new contemporary house in a hot market than living with relaxing ocean views?. She decided to cash out. In August, the...
The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday announced 1,413 new coronavirus cases and 82 deaths, the highest number of fatalities reported on a single day during the pandemic. Many of those reported deaths occurred in previous weeks or months, although details were not immediately disclosed. The state indicated the lag in reported deaths represents a “reconciliation” of publicly reported data with their existing records, something that last occurred Oct. 7, with a then-record 59 reported fatalities.
The family of Jessica Berg Wilson, a Seattle woman with Portland ties who died after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year, issued a statement thanking the public for an “outpouring of support, compassion, and love.”. Wilson, who was 37, received the vaccine Aug. 27 and died 12...
More than 4,000 Oregonians have died from COVID-19-related illnesses since the start of the pandemic, state officials announced Monday, surpassing a somber milestone even as other indicators show continued progress. The number of newly identified coronavirus cases declined in Oregon for a sixth straight week Monday, while hospitalizations and test...
If you frequent the same places I usually drive, you have seen this movie many times over, and it’s getting old: When driving into Portland eastbound on U.S. 26, at all times of day, you see that the right and left lanes are always backed up but the center lane moves right along. The reason is that people in the center lane think we have nowhere we really need to be, so they cut in just before the tunnel, in the tunnel or even after the tunnel, where all signs read “No lane changes” and are indicated with double lines. So, the center lane must be designated as a VIP lane? As a result, of course, the outside lanes get backed up to Sylvan and beyond at times. The same thing happens on I-5 south entering the Fremont Bridge, where the right lane backs up because the center-lane folks just have to be somewhere that’s obviously more important than our destination. Cut in at the last possible moment and to hell with the rest of us? Come on, get in line like the rest of us and get there when you get there.
SANTEE, Calif. — Before a twin-engine plane nose-dived into a San Diego suburb, an increasingly concerned air traffic controller told the pilot more than a half-dozen times that he needed to gain altitude, a recording that will be among the evidence examined by federal investigators who arrived Tuesday at the crash scene.
The new bike and pedestrian bridge over Interstate 84 in Northeast Portland’s Lloyd District is formally called the Congressman Earl Blumenauer Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The 475-foot span will connect pedestrians and people biking on Northeast Seventh Avenue with the Lloyd and the Central Eastside neighborhoods. It is expected to open in summer 2022.
