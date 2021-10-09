‘You told me it wasn’t working!’ Man kills older brother in accidental shooting in Portland’s first homicide of 2021
Angel Martinez sits quietly, searching for words to describe the day his older brother Christian died. “You know. Just an accident,” he says, looking down. The 23-year-old recently started a new job as a janitor and is spending a lot of time with close friends. He served five months in jail this year after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1