‘You told me it wasn’t working!’ Man kills older brother in accidental shooting in Portland’s first homicide of 2021

Craig Wisdom was a gentle soul. He was easy to know and easy to love, his girlfriend Alison Justice said. The 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland’s North Tabor neighborhood Sep. 29, marking the city’s 67th homicide in a year of record gun violence. Two other men have since been killed, leaving the city on the brink of its record-tying 70th homicide of the year.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO