CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘ORBEAT: Pop Asteroids On Beat’

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 4 days ago

I’m not a huge rhythm game person, but I am a huge twitchy arcade game person, and I especially love games that require you to do two different things simultaneously. The “pat your head and rub your belly" variety, you could say. Orbeat, the first project from two childhood friends who call themselves Arcade Avenue, encompasses all of those elements into one. While they rhythm aspects are certainly there, I’d call this a twitchy arcade game first and foremost, and a very satisfying one at that.

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wired UK

The best games that you’ll never, ever beat

What is the appeal of the unbeatable game? Since the first generations of consoles, players have been almost compulsively drawn to games that are impossible to master. The idea of a video game you may throw hundreds of hours into only to never win seems almost nonsensical in a medium where making progress is usually key to unlocking all of a game’s story. And yet often impossible games are the ones with the most avid, dedicated fanbase.
VIDEO GAMES
kpopstarz.com

These are the 10 K-Pop Idols That Could Totally Win in ‘Squid Game’

Squid Game is a K-drama that is taking the world by storm and is one of Netflix's most-watched programs ever. With the drama's popularity, many have wondered how idols would last if they were in the games. Here are the top ten idols who would most likely win if they were in Squid Game.
TV & VIDEOS
TouchArcade

Real Coaster: Idle Game

Build and run the world’s most exciting idle theme park and earn a fortune! Ride amazing 3D rollercoasters and many popular fun park simulations! Develop your dream idle theme park with awesome roller coasters. Attract more visitors, collect income from rides and shops and invest in new assets. Build many different parks in stunning locations and grow your empire. Become the next theme park tycoon! Features: BUILD - Easy to play idle gameplay for every player. HAVE FUN - Ride incredible 3D roller coasters and attractions in first person. UPGRADE – Improve and decorate your fun park rides to earn even more. INVEST - Add stunning theme parks to your portfolio from Gold Rush Park Nevada to Cyber Park Tokyo. COLLECT – Become a quadrillionaire and own your ultimate theme park empire. MANAGE – Decide which investment tasks to complete to grow your theme park fast and keep your visitors happy. SHARE – Capture videos of the coolest rides and share them with your friends. PLAY – anytime – no internet connection needed. Real Coaster is not only an entertaining and fun idle game but also offers a 3D rides simulator of the theme park attractions you build. Different camera angles make the simulation feel real. If you are a rollercoaster enthusiast or just like fun parks, there will be a coaster type for you! With Real Coaster Idle Tycoon anyone can be a successful theme park tycoon. Download the Real Coaster now and have fun! Want to keep up to date with the game? Follow us on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/raventurn Instagram: https://instagram.com/raventurn Twitter: https://twitter.com/raventurngames YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJCANJ2C_w1dYgXA0LiVR9A Questions about the game? Contact our support at [email protected]
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Honkai Star Rail’ Is a New ‘Honkai Impact’ Series Game from miHoYo, Closed Beta Signups Begin This Week

Closed beta signups go live on October 8th as mentioned in the Tweet but platforms haven’t been revealed yet. I assume the first closed beta will be on Android or PC only depending on what platforms the game will arrive on first. Consdiering how well Honkai Impact 3rd has been supported, Honkai Star Rail will be one to watch. A teaser confirms that this is a spin-off sequel to Honkai Impact 3rd’s spin-off event APHO. turn based RPG which makes me even more excited for this game. Until we learn more about Honkai Star Rail, you can get Honkai Impact 3rd on the App Store for iOS here and Google Play for Android here. Check out our forum thread for Honkai Impact 3rd here. Check out the official website here. Have you been playing Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact lately?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toucharcade#Asteroid#Game Mechanics#Gaming#Toucharcade Game#Super Hexagon
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Games Switch-Bound on the Cloud, ‘LEGO Marvel Super Heroes’, and the Latest Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for October 6th, 2021. The last couple of days have been pretty busy around here, and yesterday in particular had a lot of interesting new releases, news, and so on. Today feels like the morning after a typhoon. The skies are clear, and everything is pleasantly quiet. That means I don’t have a whole ton to share with you today, but I think that’s okay. The next couple of days are going to be pretty wild in their own right, so let’s just enjoy this lighter slice.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Crossy Road+’ Is This Week’s New Apple Arcade Release alongside Big Updates for ‘Wonderbox’, ‘Zookeeper World’, ‘The Oregon Trail’, ‘Detonation Racing’, and More

In recent months, Apple Arcade has been quite inconsistent compared to how the service was before. Instead of getting a new game each week with some updates, we now get either a new game or an App Store Great brought to the service with some changes and sometimes just updates. The new additions to the service also need more variety because it feels like there is too much of a push to bring in repurposed free to play games or just games that exist to get people constantly playing versus providing unique experiencing that we saw on Apple Arcade in the launch year. For this week, another App Store Great joins the service in the form of Crossy Road+ () from Hipster Whale. You’ve probably already played the original by now, but if you haven’t, Crossy Road+ is great fun as you try to cross the road with various characters. Crossy Road+ is Hipster Whale’s second Apple Arcade release. Check it out on Apple Arcade here. Even if you played the original, it is worth checking this version of the game. Following the big Bleak Sword and Dear Reader updates from a few days ago, eight more games have been update on the service today.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Jack Axe’, ‘Panmorphia’, ‘The Lightbringer’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for October 7th, 2021. In today’s article, it’s all about those new releases. There are quite a few of them if not nearly as many as last week. The big titles of the week are hitting tomorrow, but we’ll go through today’s list to see what’s worth considering. We’ve also got the ever-present lists of incoming and outgoing sales for you to think about. Let’s get to work!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Zookeeper World’, ‘Jetpack Joyride’, ‘Cozy Grove’, ‘The Oregon Trail’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. There are some really big updates to a number of games this week, especially if you’re an Apple Arcade subscriber. There are some other cool updates even if you don’t, though. I’ve picked my favorites for you to look over as you get your week going. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
VIDEO GAMES
thelevisalazer.com

BEST BEAT ‘EM UP eSPORT GAMES

The world of eSports is crammed with different game genres. Recently, one of our residents, Brandon Richardson, qualified for the NBA 2K draft, which is a basketball game. That is one of the popular eSports genres, but only the tip of the iceberg. From first-person shooters to sports sims, almost every popular genre is covered. Most have a history in single-player games and have developed from there. For instance, nearly all FPS games can be traced back to GoldenEye 007, a revolutionary title that broke boundaries. As for battle arena games, they can thank Aeon of Strife, or AoS, a fan-made custom map for StarCraft.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Digital Version of Unique Two-Player Card Game ‘The Fox in the Forest’ is Heading to Mobile and Steam Next Week

Dire Wolf Digital has announced that they’ll be partnering up with Renegade Game Studios and Foxtrot Games to bring their award-winning two-player card game The Fox in the Forest to iOS, Android, and PC devices next week. The Fox in the Forest was designed by Joshua Buergel and originally released several years back as a physical card game of the “trick-taking" variety. Two players are each dealt 13 cards with the remaining cards in the deck used as a draw pile. Flip the top card in the draw pile over to reveal what the trump suit of that round. Each player will play one card from their hand with the trump suit and cards played determining which player wins the “trick" of each round. Play goes on until both players’ hands are empty and then you’ll tally up the score based on the tricks that each player has won.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+

Kingdom Rush Frontiers is a whole new level of the furiously fast, enchantingly charming gameplay that made Kingdom Rush an award-winning Tower Defense hit. Defend exotic lands from dragons, man-eating plants, and ghastly denizens of the underworld -all with flashy towers, levels, heroes, and more goodies to help you crush your enemies to a pulp. BUILD MIGHTY TOWERS! • OVER 18 TOWER ABILITIES! Unleash Death Riders, pestilence clouds, or assassins that steal and kill your enemies! • 8 SPECIALIZED TOWER UPGRADES! Slice, sizzle, and stomp your foes with Crossbow Forts, Mighty Templars, Necromancers, and even Earthquake Machines - hey, we told you we were shaking things up. • UPGRADE SYSTEM allows you to min/max your towers towards your preferred strategy. • Fortify the frontier in exotic news lands - hold the line in deserts, jungles, and even the underworld! TRAIN LEGENDARY HEROES • 16 LEGENDARY HEROES. Choose among mighty champions and train their abilities! Each has unique specialties that fit different play styles and strategies! • Special units and features on every stage! Watch out for the Black Dragon! DEFEAT THEM ALL • OVER 40 ENEMIES with unique abilities! Stay on your toes as you fight through desert sandworms, tribal shamans, nomad tribes, and underground terrors. Action like you have never seen before! • MERCILESS BOSS FIGHTS! Hey, we told you to get those upgrades... MORE MIND-BOGGLING CONTENT • Hours of gameplay with OVER 80 ACHIEVEMENTS! What can you expect from Ironhide Games, the creators of Kingdom rush? You will be hooked for hours searching for Easter eggs and achievements! • IN-GAME ENCYCLOPEDIA! learn all about your enemies and you will be able to plan the best strategy to defeat them. Study up! • CLASSIC, IRON, AND HEROIC GAME MODES to challenge your tactical skills! • 3 DIFFICULTY MODES! Are you up for a real challenge? Go with Hard mode! • PLAY IT OFFLINE! No internet? No problem! You will be able to jump into real action even offline! ----------------------------------------------------- PRAISE FOR KINGDOM RUSH: IGN Editor's Choice, Slide To Play Must Have, 148 Apps Editor's Choice, Jay is Games Game of the Year, Pocket Gamer Gold Award, Touch Arcade 4.5/5 Terms and Conditions: https://www.ironhidegames.com/TermsOfService Privacy Policy: https://www.ironhidegames.com/PrivacyPolicy Video creators, podcast creators, and streamers: We would love to see your content on Youtube and Twitch! We support and promote channel creators so, if you want us to showcase your videos or want to know more about our games, feel free to write to us to [email protected]
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Gorgeous Skateboarding Game ‘The Ramp’ Coming to iOS Next Month, Pre-Orders Now Live

Hyperparadise’s gorgeous skateboarding game The Ramp launched on PC via Steam back in early August and it is coming to mobile through Crescent Moon Games. The developer describes The Ramp on Steam as a digital toy to play with on a boring day. It does not include any scores or unlockables and the Steam page mentions that this is just meant to offer unique and satisfying skateboarding gameplay. The Ramp will launch for free on iOS next month and you can pay to unlock all the remaining levels after trying out the first level for free. I’m very curious how it will control on a touchscreen and I hope it includes haptic feedback. Watch the trailer for the PC version of The Ramp below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Tetris Effect’ and ‘Rainbow Billy’, Plus the Latest Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for October 11th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a few reviews for you to check out. Tetris Effect: Connected comes to a rather predictable result, but we also have reviews of Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan and Astria Ascending for you. There are a few new releases to check out, but by and large they are quite… well, you’ll see. There are also a bunch of new sales to look at, along with the list of expiring sales. Let’s get to work!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Square Enix Pulls ‘Final Fantasy 9’ from the App Store after It Was Unplayable for Months, a Fix Is Being Worked On

Back in 2016, Square Enix released a fantastic version of Final Fantasy 9 ($20.99) for iOS. Final Fantasy 9 went from being the game never released on another platform to being ported to just about everything in recent years. It even got a Nintendo Switch version that sadly isn’t as good as the other platforms. As is the case with Square Enix and iOS updates, Final Fantasy 9 had issues in recent versions of iOS beginning with iOS 14.5 as far as I remember. Since then, the game was unplayable and hasn’t worked since. Square Enix has now pulled it from the App Store. The good news is that Square Enix has confirmed that it is “urgently" working on a fix. The company also says that this might take some time to fix. Square Enix has had a few instances in the past on iOS where a game was broken for a long time before a fix arrived. The World Ends With You is the best example of this.
VIDEO GAMES
weisradio.com

‘Squid Game’ pop-up store leads to massive street brawl in Paris

With Netflix’s Korean import series Squid Game burning up the streaming service, some fans took the “Hunger Games meets Saw” series a little too seriously, ending up in a massive brawl on the streets of Paris on Sunday. Videos surfaced of the fans going, well, Squid Game with each other...
TV SERIES
TouchArcade

Immersive Language Learning Game ‘Influent’ Comes to iOS on October 20th

Three Flip Studios brought the immersive language learning game Influent to Steam a few years ago and it is finally coming to iOS later this month. Influent will support more than 20 languages and lets you interact with various everyday objects in a virtual world to learn the languages. There will be mini-games to test your knowledge as well. The base version will be released for free and it includes French, Italian, and Korean. Other languages will be available for $3.99 each. The iOS version of Influent includes a new progress tracking system, Discord integration, new languages, and support for German debuting through this iOS version. Watch the Influent trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Hearthstone’ Mercenaries Mode Gameplay Trailer Released, Patch 21.4 Arrives Later Today

When Hearthstone (Free) patch 21.2 arrived a little while ago, Hearthstone Mercenaries pre-purchase was available on all platforms. If you’ve not kept up with Hearthstone and the new Mercenaries mode, it lets you collect Mercenaries and assemble parties to take on procedurally generated bounties by blending RPG and roguelike elements alongside Hearthstone characters. Earlier today, Blizzard revealed that Hearthstone patch 21.4 with the new Mercenaries mode releases later today. There will be 51 playable mercenaries at launch and this mode will have its own rating and matchmaking system. Blizzard says this is the most complex matchmaking and rating system the game has seen. Details on this will be revealed soon. Blizzard also released the first Hearthstone Mercenaries gameplay video. Watch it below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Turn-Based RPG ‘Honkai Star Rail’ Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer, Closed Beta Signups Now Live

Closed beta signups for Honkai Star Rail are now live on the official website here. This closed beta doesn’t have a start or end date yet and it will be available only on iOS and PC. It will include support for English, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese voice and text. miHoYo warns that you should have more than 10GB free space to download and play the Honkai Star Rail closed beta. On iOS, you need iOS 12 and later with support for iPhone XS, XR, or better and an iPad with A12 processor or better. Check out a gameplay screenshot showing off the combat below:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy