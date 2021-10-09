TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘ORBEAT: Pop Asteroids On Beat’

Kingdom Rush Frontiers is a whole new level of the furiously fast, enchantingly charming gameplay that made Kingdom Rush an award-winning Tower Defense hit. Defend exotic lands from dragons, man-eating plants, and ghastly denizens of the underworld -all with flashy towers, levels, heroes, and more goodies to help you crush your enemies to a pulp. BUILD MIGHTY TOWERS! • OVER 18 TOWER ABILITIES! Unleash Death Riders, pestilence clouds, or assassins that steal and kill your enemies! • 8 SPECIALIZED TOWER UPGRADES! Slice, sizzle, and stomp your foes with Crossbow Forts, Mighty Templars, Necromancers, and even Earthquake Machines - hey, we told you we were shaking things up. • UPGRADE SYSTEM allows you to min/max your towers towards your preferred strategy. • Fortify the frontier in exotic news lands - hold the line in deserts, jungles, and even the underworld! TRAIN LEGENDARY HEROES • 16 LEGENDARY HEROES. Choose among mighty champions and train their abilities! Each has unique specialties that fit different play styles and strategies! • Special units and features on every stage! Watch out for the Black Dragon! DEFEAT THEM ALL • OVER 40 ENEMIES with unique abilities! Stay on your toes as you fight through desert sandworms, tribal shamans, nomad tribes, and underground terrors. Action like you have never seen before! • MERCILESS BOSS FIGHTS! Hey, we told you to get those upgrades... MORE MIND-BOGGLING CONTENT • Hours of gameplay with OVER 80 ACHIEVEMENTS! What can you expect from Ironhide Games, the creators of Kingdom rush? You will be hooked for hours searching for Easter eggs and achievements! • IN-GAME ENCYCLOPEDIA! learn all about your enemies and you will be able to plan the best strategy to defeat them. Study up! • CLASSIC, IRON, AND HEROIC GAME MODES to challenge your tactical skills! • 3 DIFFICULTY MODES! Are you up for a real challenge? Go with Hard mode! • PLAY IT OFFLINE! No internet? No problem! You will be able to jump into real action even offline! ----------------------------------------------------- PRAISE FOR KINGDOM RUSH: IGN Editor's Choice, Slide To Play Must Have, 148 Apps Editor's Choice, Jay is Games Game of the Year, Pocket Gamer Gold Award, Touch Arcade 4.5/5 Terms and Conditions: https://www.ironhidegames.com/TermsOfService Privacy Policy: https://www.ironhidegames.com/PrivacyPolicy Video creators, podcast creators, and streamers: We would love to see your content on Youtube and Twitch! We support and promote channel creators so, if you want us to showcase your videos or want to know more about our games, feel free to write to us to [email protected]

