CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Recall alert: Joovy recalls select jogging strollers due to fall hazard

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FMLS_0cLo95d400
Joovy jogging stroller recall Joovy Holding Co. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, recalled about 9,200 Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers because a front wheel bearing poses a fall and injury hazard. (CH. HORZ/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DALLAS — Joovy Holding Co. on Thursday recalled about 9,200 Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers because a front wheel bearing poses a fall and injury hazard.

The affected products have batch numbers between March 2020 and October 2020, as well as the following stock-keeping units:

  • 8060
  • 8061
  • 8067
  • 8069

According to the recall notice, the stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach, resulting in potential falls.

Dallas-based Joovy has fielded reports of 25 incidents of restricted front wheel movement, including 12 incidents where the wheel fork bearing wore through the casing and detached. One fall resulted in bruises to the user who fell onto the stroller, the notice stated.

The affected strollers were sold nationwide at independent specialty juvenile stores and online at Joovy.com, Amazon.com, BuyBuyBaby.com and Target.com between May 2020 and December 2020 for about $250 each.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact the firm for a free repair kit to replace the front wheel fork bearing. Joovy is also contacting all known purchasers directly, the notice stated.

Consumers may reach Joovy by calling 800-495-8718 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; via email at zoom360@joovy.com; or online at www.joovy.com by clicking on “Voluntary Recall of Zoom 360 Ultralight 806X Front Fork Bearing mfg. between March 2020-October 2020″ for more information.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Recall alert: Kohl’s recalls antigravity chairs over fears of collapse

Kohl’s has recalled approximately 31,000 antigravity chairs over fears that the furniture can break or collapse when people sit on them. According to a news release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday, the Sonoma Goods For Life Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs were sold online between January 2019 and June 2021 for about $240.
ECONOMY
cbslocal.com

Coppertone Recalls Select Sunscreens Due To Presence Of Benzene

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Coppertone is voluntarily recalling aerosol sunscreens because of the presence of benzene in the products. The recall includes certain of SPF 50 Pure and Simple, travel-size Sport Spray, and Sport Mineral. The FDA says the products were manufactured between January 2021 and June 2021.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strollers#Jogging#Ct#Dallas#Joovy Holding Co#Joovy Com#Amazon Com#Buybuybaby Com#Target Com
5newsonline.com

Is this your jogging stroller? It has been recalled because the wheel can fall off

Thousands of jogging strollers are being recalled because the front wheel can fall off, potentially causing injury. At least one person has reported falling onto the stroller due to the problem. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall is for about 9,200 Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers from Joovy....
BICYCLES
wrnjradio.com

Hobby Lobby recalls white wood stools due to fall, injury hazards

Hobby Lobby is recalling about 14,000 white wood stools due to fall and injury hazards. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the stools can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. This recall involves the White Wood Stool which has a wooden brown curved seat, with squared-off legs...
ECONOMY
Merced Sun-Star

A jogging stroller’s wheel problem caused a user to get bruised — and got it recalled

A jogging stroller shouldn’t have wheels that work like the bad cart at Walmart or Kroger — that’s why Joovy recalled 9,200 of its Zoom 360 Ultralight strollers. The exact problem, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach, posing a fall and injury hazard.”
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Cars
kanecountyconnects.com

Chicken, Pork Hot Dog Products Recalled Due to Potential Health Hazard

The Kane County Health Department is advising that Espi’s Sausage and Tocino Co., a Seattle, WA, establishment, is recalling approximately 2,048 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken and pork hot dog products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.
KANE COUNTY, IL
news4sanantonio.com

Recall alert for DiGiorno pizza

You may want to check your freezers for a popular DiGiorno pizza that's being recalled. According to a notice from Nestle, nearly 28,000 pounds of pizza are being recalled for "misbranding and undeclared allergens." Nestle said the pizzas were labeled as "DiGiorno crispy pan crust pepperoni pizza", but the product...
FOOD SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Southwest Cancels Nearly 100 Flights At Midway Airport, Blaming Weather, But No Other Airlines Affected

CHICAGO (CBS) — Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights nationwide, blaming air traffic control issues and the weather, leaving passengers confused and frustrated. On Sunday, the airline canceled 53 arriving flights and 34 flights were delayed. For departures, there were 41 cancellations and 46 delays. Nationwide, Southwest has dropped more than 1,000 flights, or 28 percent of its schedule. Southwest said it is working to recover. On Saturday and again on Sunday, it said weather delays in Florida caused a ripple effect across the country. No other airline experienced delays or cancellations on that scale. Both the pilots and flight attendants unions say...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Volvo recalls nearly 260,000 2001-2006 S80 and 2001-2009 S60 vehicles to replace air bags that may explode

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following: Driver’s Air Bag Inflator May Explode An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants, resulting in serious injury or death. NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V766000 Manufacturer Volvo Car USA, LLC Components AIR BAGS Potential Number of Units Affected 259,383 Summary Volvo Car USA, […]
CARS
KTLA

Southwest slows flight cancellations after scratching 2,400 trips over previous 3 days

Southwest Airlines flights appeared to be running closer to normal on Tuesday after the airline canceled nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days. By midday Tuesday, Southwest had canceled fewer than 100 flights, or 2% of its schedule, according to tracking service FlightAware. More than 400 other flights were running late. Southwest maintains that […]
TRAFFIC
Action News Jax

Recall alert: Kohl’s recalls antigravity chairs over fears of collapse

Kohl’s has recalled approximately 31,000 antigravity chairs over fears that the furniture can break or collapse when people sit on them. According to a news release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday, the Sonoma Goods For Life Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs were sold online between January 2019 and June 2021 for about $240.
ECONOMY
KRMG

Recall alert: Kohl’s recalls antigravity chairs over fears of collapse

Kohl’s has recalled approximately 31,000 antigravity chairs over fears that the furniture can break or collapse when people sit on them. According to a news release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday, the Sonoma Goods For Life Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs were sold online between January 2019 and June 2021 for about $240.
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
45K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy