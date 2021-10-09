Utah woman robbed just before moving out of state

SALT LAKE CITY — A Millcreek woman is trying to piece her life back together after nearly everything she owned was stolen while moving to Colorado.

“Everything is gone,” Kate Annis said.

On Monday, Annis packed up her Millcreek apartment into her Subaru and a 5x8 U-Haul trailer.

The 23-year-old parked on Stratford Avenue in the Sugar House area, in front of a friend’s house, with plans to stay the night and leave first thing the next morning. Thieves had other ideas.

“I was like, 'My car's not here.' I was really confused. I started just walking around the corner and I realized it wasn’t around the corner. I started frantically running down the street. I started crying. I’m still crying right now,” Annis said.

Annis insists everything was locked up tight.

She believes the car and trailer were stolen while she was just feet away in the backyard with friends Monday night. She estimates $35,000 worth of belongings were taken, in addition to the car.

“It’s a never-ending nightmare that I feel like I can’t wake up from,” Annis said.

Salt Lake City Police say they are investigating what happened. While crime is up overall in Salt Lake City, car thefts are actually down compared to 2020.

Compared to August of last year, vehicle thefts during the same time dropped 32 percent this year, according to SLCPD crime statistics.

The theft wasn’t caught on camera. A GoFundMe has raised more than $11,600 to help Annis get back on her feet. For that, she’s extremely grateful.

“It’s raised so much money in the first 24 hours. The amount of sobbing that I’ve been doing being so amazed by people helping has been really great,” she said.

Annis' car is a navy blue Subaru Outback, pictured below, with Utah license plate number U70 7ES.

Kate Annis

The U-Haul trailer has a North Carolina license plate with number AY33729.

Anyone who sees the car or trailer or has any information on the theft should call SLCPD.