Newell: More data coming on COVID-19 shot for kids and COVID-19 testing kits

It appears a COVID-19 shot for children isn’t far away. Pfizer asked the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which make up about 28 million people in the country. Also more COVID-19 at-home testing kits are becoming available as well as data on the effectiveness of those kits. Newell spoke with Dr. Joe Kanter, Louisiana State Health Officer, about how a vaccine for children and at-home test kits could really help Louisiana be better protected against COVID and not see another surge.

“What are your thoughts on Pfizer asking the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children?” Newell asked.

“I am very excited to get vaccines available for people as young as five,” Dr. Kanter said. “I think for folks who have kids in school it’s going to be a big added assurance. There was a lot of news last week about quarantine in schools, and the Department of Education giving schools some more flexibility. We in the Department of Health really disagree with that, but it's certainly going to be a fact of life for some school districts. If I'm a parent in that school district, that decision would mean a little bit less for me if I was able to get my kid vaccinated.”

“A lot of folks said kids don't get the coronavirus. The reality is the Delta variant sent about 30,000 children to hospitals in just the month of August. Nearly 5.9 million Americans younger than 18 have been infected with the coronavirus and of the roughly 500 Americans under 18 who have died,about 125 were in that age group of 5 to 11,” Newell said.

“If you talk to Children's Hospital in New Orleans, they'll tell you the Delta surge was unlike anything they've seen in the pediatric population. We had nine child COVID deaths just in the Delta surge alone. Kids who had some serious underlying condition, but not all of them. There were totally healthy kids in that number as well, so it's a big deal to prevent transmission. Someone who's vaccinated is going to be less likely to bring that virus home and that's a big concern for me. I have a kid in school who's young, but the risk that they're going to be exposed and bring that virus home to me and my wife and our younger baby is a big concern of mine. Once they're able to get vaccinated, I'm going to sleep easier,” Dr. Kanter said.

“What is the dosage the FDA is looking for in the vaccine for children?” Newell asked

“The Pfizer product will be one third of the adult dose. It’s taking this long to approve a child vaccine because the FDA went back to Pfizer and Moderna and told them to double the size of their pediatric trials. They are trying to capture the reason behind these myocarditis cases. Pfizer doubled the size of their trial in the middle of it. I'm anxious to see that data because the big question is going to be the safety profile for a pediatric vaccine that you give to healthy kids… when you give it to people who are healthy, you have to have a higher bar of safety,” Dr. Kanter explained.

“The White House announced a $1 billion purchase of at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 aimed at scaling up test production in the U.S. and quadrupling the availability of these tests by December. With a lot of the mandates going on, where you have the choice of a vaccine or a recent test, are these at-home rapid tests the same tests that you have to provide in New Orleans to enter hotels or restaurants?” Newell inquired.

“It varies,” Dr. Kanter said. “These kinds of mandates or requirements are all crafted a little bit differently. The city of New Orleans crafted their’s to say it's PCR test only.. These rapid point-of-care Antigen tests would not satisfy in other places. If you have to travel internationally, the testing requirement to come back into the U.S. you can satisfy with an Antigen test.”

“The at-home rapid tests are the least reliable, right?” Newell asked.

“Yeah, that's right. The send-out test is a formal medical test that are highly accurate. These Antigen tests you do at home, they're moderate. If you're symptomatic and you test positive, you can trust that Antigen test. If you're symptomatic, or if you have high concern and you test negative, you should probably test another couple of times to make sure with these Antigen tests,” Dr. Kanter clarified.