Oakland, CA

'How much is enough?' Family of 15-year-old killed in Oakland road rage incident calls for change

 4 days ago

An emotional family of 15-year-old Shamara Young is speaking out after she was killed after a road rage incident in Oakland.

"I got to go from planning my daughter's 16th birthday to now I got to plan a funeral instead," said Chalinda Hatcher, Young's mother.

Young was killed following a road rage incident in Oakland, the city's 109th homicide so far this year.

"The feeling is kind of indescribable. I hurt deeply and I'm just angry," Hatcher said.

Hatcher describes her daughter as a loving, caring girl who dreamed of growing up to be a forensic scientist.

Now, she's calling on the community to step up and stop the violence.

"She was 15-years-old. How much is enough? It's just too much. We're killing our young and it's senseless. It's just very, very senseless and I'm done," Hatcher said.

For the first time, we're seeing video of the moments prior to an FBI agent shooting and killing an Oakland man in September.

Hatcher believes all of us have a role to play. She says we have to teach each other, and especially our children, to not only value life but also to be better than what we currently are.

Young's uncle, Joshua Hatcher, was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

He says he had just picked up Young after she had gotten her hair done and was taking her home.

On that journey, he says a reckless driver in another car started taunting him and then open fired.

"It hurts me because me, supposed to be her protector, at that moment I couldn't protect her from somebody else's ignorant actions," he said.

The suspect is still at large, but Hatcher says she's got a message for whoever is responsible.

"Turn yourself in. Take some accountability for the young life that you took," she said.

And, in the meantime, she says she's just taking it day-by-day.

"You never get over it, you just learn to live with it. And that's the steps I'm taking, I got to learn to live with the fact that I'll never see my daughter grow up, I'll never see her graduate, I'll never see her turn 16."

SoUsay
3d ago

Welcome to Governor Newsom and Mayor Libby’s state and city, where the police have no support. Criminals have no fear. There are no consequences for crimes and convicted criminals are being set free in droves. And you ask how much is enough? It will never be enough. Not until it happens to somebody important. Common citizens don’t matter. Sorry for your loss. The world is upside down.

arty lange
4d ago

How much is enough? Who exactly is this question for? Are the people committing these crimes really wasting their time on this website

Bob Kodani
3d ago

We need to carry out death penalty for murder. At least there would be no repeat offenders. At least a few would think about consequences of murder.

