Donald Trump Says 1/6 Committee is 'Just a Game to These Politicians'
"The Democrats are drunk on power," Trump said. "This is about using the power of the government to silence 'Trump' and our Make America Great Again movement."www.newsweek.com
Trump is a man who thinks he will always be believed no matter what he says or does. A reckoning is coming for him. Good must triumph over evil . Someone should tell those Trump loving Republican people in the House and Congress. They have forgotten that.
okay, and 1/6 was a "DESPERATE LOSER MOVE"For Him!!!!! A regular "CITIZEN" (LIKE us all)..wanting to call...EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE"🤣🤣🤣🤣YOU HAVE NONE...."BIDEN" DOES!!!!!AND HE SAIDS...."NO"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🥂
let thrumper go in front of the families of those murdered and injured by his very hands, and say that.he wont. you saw how he ran and hid after the carnage he caused. RAN AND HID!!!
