Presidential Election

Donald Trump Says 1/6 Committee is 'Just a Game to These Politicians'

By Aila Slisco
 4 days ago
"The Democrats are drunk on power," Trump said. "This is about using the power of the government to silence 'Trump' and our Make America Great Again movement."

Rosan Hunter
3d ago

Trump is a man who thinks he will always be believed no matter what he says or does. A reckoning is coming for him. Good must triumph over evil . Someone should tell those Trump loving Republican people in the House and Congress. They have forgotten that.

Catherine Melancon
3d ago

okay, and 1/6 was a "DESPERATE LOSER MOVE"For Him!!!!! A regular "CITIZEN" (LIKE us all)..wanting to call...EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE"🤣🤣🤣🤣YOU HAVE NONE...."BIDEN" DOES!!!!!AND HE SAIDS...."NO"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🥂

Cat?
3d ago

let thrumper go in front of the families of those murdered and injured by his very hands, and say that.he wont. you saw how he ran and hid after the carnage he caused. RAN AND HID!!!

The Independent

Hillary Clinton predicts Trump’s 2024 decision as she hits out at ‘cult’ GOP

In a TV appearance on Monday, Hillary Clinton spoke about the prospect of Donald Trump running again for the presidency in 2024.“If he wants to be the [Republican] nominee, he will be the nominee,” the former secretary of state told the panel of ABC’s The View.Ms Clinton spoke about a range of political issues during the discussion, including saying that the US is still “in the midst of a concerted, well-funded, effort to undermine American democracy”.Guest host Sherri Shepherd asked Ms Clinton what it says about the state of American democracy that 63 per cent of Republicans or Republican-leaning...
MSNBC

Trump's rhetoric about Ashli Babbitt takes an unsettling turn

During the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters made their way into the building and reached a doorway that led to a House chamber hallway. That hallway was an escape route for legislators who saw attackers through glass windows. As regular...
KREX

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud. More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, […]
Washington Post

The Trump nightmare looms again

It is increasingly evident that the nightmare prospect of American politics — unified Republican control of the federal government in the hands of a reelected, empowered Donald Trump in 2025 — is also the likely outcome. Why this is a nightmare should be clear enough. Every new tranche of information...
Axios

Flipping for Trump

Some high-dollar donors to former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory put their money behind Rep. Ted Budd, his U.S. Senate primary opponent, after Donald Trump endorsed Budd this year, records show. Why it matters: The former president's endorsement can be literal currency in Republican primary fights. The shifting allegiances between...
The Independent

Most Republican senators don’t want ‘clinical narcissist’ Trump to announce bid for White House before 2022 midterms, report says

Republican senators are reportedly worried about the prospect of former President Donald Trump making another bid for the White House and announcing his candidacy before the 2022 midterm elections.Several Republicans in the upper chamber including at least one up for reelection next year unloaded on the idea in statements to The Hill on promise of anonymity.“He’s a clinical narcissist. He threw away the election in the debate with Biden and he threw away the Senate out of spite,” one senator told the news outlet, adding: “I think we’re better off when he’s not part of any story.”One senator, Ron...
