A new report from the Washington Post confirms what many suspected, but which couldn’t be previously confirmed, about the abrupt departure of former OL Reign head coach Farid Benstiti in July. The report states he was asked to resign after allegedly making “inappropriate comments to players regarding their fitness and nutrition”. These remarks mirror ones Portland Thorns and USWNT midfielder Lindsey Horan said he made about her while they were together at Paris Saint Germain.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO