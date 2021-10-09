CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Breaking down Fields’ best 3 plays from Week 4’s Lions game

By Windy City Gridiron
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Fields is the Chicago Bears’ starting QB for the foreseeable future, but is he ready for the role right now?. I think so, and I threw together a quick breakdown of my favorite plays from his game against the Lions to illustrate why. Between improved pocket footwork, snappy 3rd down reads, and checks at the line of scrimmage, Fields showed much more than just deep ball prowess in Sunday’s game and that made his early growth well worth highlighting.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Justin Tucker’s not the first one to boot field goal from 60+ against Lions

Last Sunday, the Detroit Lions were moments away from their first victory of the 2021 NFL season, the first of new head coach Dan Campbell’s career. They led the Ravens 17-16 with only three seconds left on the clock. Then, Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in the history of the NFL trotted out onto the field. Sure, Tucker had drained numerous game-winning field goals prior, but this one was a 66-yarder — two yards further than the longest field goal in NFL history. There was no way Tucker had the leg to pull this one out.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
windycitygridiron.com

Week 4 Game preview: Bears-Lions

How many times have Bears fans been able to say “hey, at least we aren’t the Lions?”. Well, tread carefully, fellow Chicago fans, because while Detroit comes to town with an 0-3 record, I think they’re a little better than many expected. This is a frisky team that plays hard until the end of the game.
USA Today

The Detroit Lions Podcast: Breaking down the Lions breakdowns

It’s been a tough week for Detroit Lions fans. After a difficult loss to the Chicago Bears, and a mounting injury list, the Lions are looking for something, anything, to hold on to showing them progress from this team. Most Lions fans came into this season not expecting much from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Breaking Down#Bears#American Football
chicagobears

Game Recap: Bears beat Lions at Soldier Field

The Bears rebounded from last weekend's disappointing loss to the Browns with an impressive win over a division foe Sunday at Soldier Field. Powered by a balanced offense and opportunistic defense, the Bears evened their record at 2-2 with a 24-14 victory over the Lions. After failing to get into...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Bold prediction of the week: Justin Fields flames out against Lions defense

The Detroit Lions defense is already looking like a significant upgrade over their 2020 unit, which is saying a lot considering they’re still near the bottom of the league in just about every meaningful metric. In addition to being marred by injuries on the back end of their defense, the already-thin linebacking corps just got thinner with the departure of Jamie Collins. The only notable improvement has been via some semblance of a pass rush, but even that has come with much of the same personnel from the 2020 season.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A new play caller, a better game plan and an improved Justin Fields. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, evening their record at 2-2 and bouncing back from a miserable offensive performance the week before. 1. You can make a case that Matt Nagy and the Bears didn’t show a ton of faith in rookie Justin Fields when they announced Friday that a game-time decision was expected. The Bears were ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears rookie QB breaks down bounce-back performance against Lions

Justin Fields read a tweet from Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson that read, ‘I love adversity.’ Fields had faced plenty of adversity last week in his first career start for Chicago. The Bears’ offense was absolutely horrific in a 26-6 loss at Cleveland. Fields was sacked nine times. It was embarrassing and frustrating.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lions Trying to Break Eight-Game Losing Streak

The Detroit Lions have not won a game in their last eight attempts, spanning back to December of last season, when interim head coach Darrell Bevell won his first game at the helm after Matt Patricia was dismissed. After the first quarter of the 2021 NFL season, head coach Dan...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Another run-heavy approach and solid defense help Justin Fields get his 2nd win. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 5 win in Las Vegas.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears combined a smothering defensive effort with the offensive line’s best performance to date to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 on Sunday afternoon at raucous Allegiant Stadium. 1. The music pumped so loudly in the visitors locker room, you could hear it through several sets of walls in the bowels of this stunning new stadium just off the Strip. Bears fans ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings Week 5 bets: Sunday's game vs. the Lions

Please welcome contributor Tyler Forness to Vikings Wire. Forness is a lifelong Vikings fan who has been covering the team on different platforms over the last few years. He has been featured on NBC Sports Edge and SB Nation’s The Daily Norseman. He is also a die-hard professional wrestling and retro video game fan. You can find him on Twitter @TheRealForno.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions-Vikings score predictions for Week 5 game

The Vikings and Lions both need a win. Minnesota is 1-3, with high offseason expectations. While not many expected Detroit to be stellar this year, the Lions being winless heading into Week 5 is a tad disappointing. Here are three score predictions for this game:. Jack White — Vikings Wire.
NFL
numberfire.com

Lions' Jamaal Williams (hip) expected to play in team's Week 5 tilt with Vikings

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (hip) is expected to play in the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams was on the injury report throughout the week with a hip injury, but was able to practice in a limited fashion every day. He should be expected to handle his usual share of the Lions' backfield opportunities in this week's divisional matchup.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy