Public Safety

Woman gets probated sentence in child smuggling attempt

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who tried smuggling a child via International Bridge 2 has received a probated sentence along with home detention, according to court documents. Josaid Lee Dimas pleaded guilty to conspire to transport an undocumented migrant within the United States on July 8. On Oct. 5, She was sentenced to three years probation with five months of home detention. After 1 ½ years of no violations, the court will consider terminating it early, according to court documents.

