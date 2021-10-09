Woman gets probated sentence in child smuggling attempt

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brownsville Police Department officers found a six-year-old migrant child from El Salvador abandoned at Walmart. As of the end of July, RGV agents have encountered more than 56K unaccompanied juvenile migrants this fiscal year. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents responded and determined the child he was in good physical health. He was transported to a Border Patrol facility where he provided the agents contact information for an aunt in Houston. Authorities are investigating the incident. As of the end of July, Rio Grande Valley agents have encountered more than 56,000 unaccompanied juvenile migrants...

EDINBURG, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO