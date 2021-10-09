Person flown to hospital after crash on US 64 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Friday evening, according to highway patrol.

The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on eastbound U.S. 64 near Rockie River Street.

The crash involved two vehicles. It is unclear how the crash happened.

The person taken to the hospital has significant injuries.

Troopers have not released any additional information on the crash.

