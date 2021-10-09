WSPD Chief Thompson and doctor discuss cause of insulin resistance in law enforcement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — During a conference with police chiefs all over the country, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson met a man named Dr. E.J. Greenwald, and what she learned at that conference could not only assist her on her journey to wellness but also all the officers she’s responsible for.

In the video above, hear from Thompson and Greenwald about what causes insulin resistance in law enforcement officers, the impact it has on them, and how reversal tactics are improving the lives and efficiency of officers all over the country.

