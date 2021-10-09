CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

WSPD Chief Thompson and doctor discuss cause of insulin resistance in law enforcement

By Michael Hennessey
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFG36_0cLo6aXB00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — During a conference with police chiefs all over the country, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson met a man named Dr. E.J. Greenwald, and what she learned at that conference could not only assist her on her journey to wellness but also all the officers she’s responsible for.

In the video above, hear from Thompson and Greenwald about what causes insulin resistance in law enforcement officers, the impact it has on them, and how reversal tactics are improving the lives and efficiency of officers all over the country.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro police supervisor weighs in on domestic violence amid national attention over Gabby Petito case

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito has drawn national attention surrounding domestic violence. On Tuesday, the coroner of Teton County, Wyoming, where Petito’s body was found, released new details in her cause of death. It was deemed strangulation and ruled a homicide. She had been on a cross-country road trip with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Rowan County deputy dies due to COVID-19

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has died due to COVID-19. The Sheriff’s Office says Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh passed away early Sunday morning. He had been hospitalized due to COVID since September 30, 2021. Master Deputy Marsh has been with the Rowan County Sheriff’s […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem council to hear employee COVID-19 vaccination policy proposal

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This Tuesday, the City of Winston-Salem’s Community Development/Housing/General Government Committee will discuss a resolution to authorize City Manager Lee Garrity to implement an approved COVID-19 vaccination policy for all city employees. This comes as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is in the process of developing a rule requiring employers with more […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wspd#Insulin Resistance#Weather#Police#Wghp
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools pulls prepackaged sandwiches after parent complaints over spoiled meat

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools has pulled a vendor’s prepackaged sandwiches from all school cafeterias after receiving two complaints Friday from parents at Northern Guilford High School regarding spoiled meat, according to a news release from the school district. “The sandwiches are not a regular item on the GCS school cafeteria menu. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Food Lion employee stabbed in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Food Lion employee was taken to the hospital on Monday night after a stabbing, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The stabbing happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Food Lion on North Point Boulevard. Winston-Salem police said a suspect came into the Food Lion holding a knife and confronted […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

‘We demand his immediate resignation’; Triad-based LGBTQ center blasts Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson over homophobic, transphobic comments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Calls for N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to resign have emerged after he was heard on video referring to homosexuality as “filth.” “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove in June […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County residents fight proposed Dollar General

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors in one Randolph County community put a stop to a Dollar General right across from Grays Chapel Elementary School. “Would people stop to use this store on their way to work, to and from to cigarettes, and lottery tickets and beer to take home, they would, but at what […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC police investigating after baby stabbed, hospitalized; mother arrested

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are investigating after officials said a baby was stabbed Monday afternoon. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the incident happened on Taylor Street in Greenville. The child was transported to Vidant Medical Center. The mother of the child was taken into custody by police. The extend of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Victim in hospital after shooting on Brighton Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting on Brighton Street in Greensboro sent one person to the hospital, according to police. Early Wednesday morning, officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Brighton Street. At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital. Police […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

1K+
Followers
312
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy