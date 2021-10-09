CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Correction officer smuggled blade for Rikers inmate: investigators

By WCBS 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORhou_0cLo6V4Q00
The department found that Simms was walking down a corridor in the George R. Vierno Center when he handed off the blade, according to the New York Daily News. Photo credit Tom Kaminski/WCBS 880

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A city correction officer has been arrested for reportedly bringing a razor blade into a Rikers Island jail and giving it to a detainee.

Travis Simms, 33, was caught handing the blade over to Johnathan Sanchez, 31, according to the Department of Investigation.

The department found that Simms was walking down a corridor in the George R. Vierno Center when he handed off the blade, according to the New York Daily News.

An assistant deputy warden saw the apparent exchange and searched Sanchez, where the blade was located, according to the report.

“Officers providing weapons to people in custody is unconscionable, illegal and dangerous, and it was one of our own assistant deputy wardens who spotted this crime taking place and took swift action,” Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi told the Daily News.

Both Simms and Sanchez were hit with charges of promoting prison contraband. Simms could see up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
WCBS News Radio 880

Records support alleged Cuomo victim’s timeline of mansion visit: report

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Electronic records reportedly support the timeline of an aide who accused former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her last year. Subpoenas issued by the state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee and by law enforcement confirmed that Brittany Commisso visited the Executive Mansion in early December, according to the Times Union. On that day, she said Cuomo groped her in a sexually aggressive way after assisting him with a problem involving his cellphone.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Razor Blade#Rikers Island Jail#The New York Daily News#The Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCBS News Radio 880

GABBY PETITO: FL sheriff's office joins Laundrie search, family's neighbors reportedly renting property to media

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – The foundation to help missing children that was set up in Gabby Petito’s name will hold its first fundraiser on Long Island next weekend, her family announced. Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to search for fugitive fiancée Brian Laundrie as new details emerge about his actions before Petito disappeared in late August.
FLORIDA STATE
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy