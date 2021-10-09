Correction officer smuggled blade for Rikers inmate: investigators

The department found that Simms was walking down a corridor in the George R. Vierno Center when he handed off the blade, according to the New York Daily News. Photo credit Tom Kaminski/WCBS 880

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A city correction officer has been arrested for reportedly bringing a razor blade into a Rikers Island jail and giving it to a detainee.

Travis Simms, 33, was caught handing the blade over to Johnathan Sanchez, 31, according to the Department of Investigation.

The department found that Simms was walking down a corridor in the George R. Vierno Center when he handed off the blade, according to the New York Daily News.

An assistant deputy warden saw the apparent exchange and searched Sanchez, where the blade was located, according to the report.

“Officers providing weapons to people in custody is unconscionable, illegal and dangerous, and it was one of our own assistant deputy wardens who spotted this crime taking place and took swift action,” Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi told the Daily News.

Both Simms and Sanchez were hit with charges of promoting prison contraband. Simms could see up to seven years in prison if convicted.