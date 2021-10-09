CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Video: Owner jumps on hood of vehicle in attempted carjacking

By Caroline Sutton
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zZMT_0cLo6SQF00

A carjacking in downtown Nashville was thwarted after the owner of the car climbed on top of the vehicle.

Metro police said two teens stole the car near Broadway and 12th Avenue. The teens ran from the vehicle after it got stuck in traffic at Third Avenue and Commerce Street.

A passerby caught video of the incident, which shows the owner on the hood of the car yelling at the teens.

Video: Owner jumps on hood of vehicle in attempted carjacking

Police said officers caught the teens shortly after. They are facing auto theft and aggravated assault charges for allegedly driving with the victim on the hood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

MNPD looking for man involved in Broadway robbery

Metro Police are looking for a man they say pulled a person out of their own car and drove away with it. The incident happened September 30 in the 700 block of Broadway. Detectives say the man in the red shirt was involved in the incident. He was caught on surveillance video before the robbery occured.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Broadway#Police
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Kyle Yorlets case: 2 teens plead guilty to second-degree murder in musician's killing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets. Tuesday morning, Diamond Lewis appeared in court first, where she accepted a plea deal of 25 years, which must be served at 100% — but she will receive jail credit for the two years served. The remaining counts will be dismissed.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy