Federal judge stays execution of Texas death row prisoner

By Danielle Haynes
 4 days ago
Stephen Barbee was sentenced to death for the murders of Lisa Underwood and her son, Jayden. File Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge has stayed next week's scheduled execution of a Texas man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her 7-year-old son in 2005.

Stephen Barbee, 54, was set to receive the lethal injection Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt issued his ruling Thursday. The judge in the Southern District of Texas stayed the execution on religious grounds.

Barbee's lawyers said the Texas Department of Criminal Justice violated their client's religious rights by not allowing his spiritual adviser to make physical contact with him during the lethal injection.

The U.S. Supreme Court stayed the execution of another Texas death row prisoner, John Ramirez, last month after he also was refused the ability to have his spiritual adviser lay hands on him during his execution.

Texas prison officials have argued that allowing a spiritual adviser in the death chamber could threaten the procedure.

Two years ago, the TDCJ banned chaplains from entering the state's execution chambers after the Supreme Court stayed an execution because the state declined to allow an inmate to have a Buddhist spiritual adviser with him in the death chamber.

The state lifted the ban in April, revising its policy to allow death row prisoners to designate a corrections chaplain or other spiritual adviser of their choosing to be present inside the death chamber.

Less than a week after their deaths, Barbee led Fort Worth, Texas, police to the bodies of Lisa Underwood, 34, and her son, Jayden, 7, in a remote area north of the city. Investigators said Barbee told them he had been romantically involved with Underwood and believed her unborn child might be his and could cause problems with his marriage to another woman.

Both died of suffocation.

Barbee later recanted his confession and says he's innocent of the murders.

Comments / 57

Guest
3d ago

I don’t know what’s wrong with these judges. Prisoners are given time with their religious advisor prior to execution. That’s certainly more than their victims got.

Reply(4)
34
Lisa Bustamante
3d ago

he didn't seem to have religious beliefs when he killed the woman and her son.not to mention the baby she was carrying....his baby .havent heard a word about him till now when his death date coming up.he has spent all this time living breathing eating all on our dime.its just redicalas that these judges are more concerned about getting voted back in than doing what should have been done year's ago.

Reply
19
Oh, boy!
3d ago

"Religious grounds"? What! This murderer suddenly found "religion"? What happened to his religion when he murdered a pregnant woman and her 7 year old son? What is wrong with this judge?

Reply
15
