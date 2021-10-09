CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Snitker not second-guessing decision to leave Charlie Morton in game

By Knox Bardeen
 4 days ago
One pitch.

According to Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker that's the only thing he saw from Charlie Morton in Game 1 of the National League Division Series that he figures his starting pitcher regrets.

Morton "was outstanding. It was about as good as you can get," Snitker said. "Threw one pitch that he probably would take back. But other than that, shoot, it was awesome."

The Braves' Game 1 starter hurled 6+ innings on Friday and struck out nine batters while only walking one. Morton only allowed three hits all day. Unfortunately for Atlanta, one of those hits was a two-run bomb from Rowdy Tellez, who single-handedly smacked around the Braves all game.

After hitting Avisail Garcia to begin the seventh inning (another pitch Morton would probably like back), Morton grooved a 1-2 fastball to Tellez who crushed the offering.

Even though Morton got a little loose to Garcia, Snitker left Morton in the game. His starter's pitch count one of the main reason why.

"He said he felt good," Snitker said of Morton. "And because pitches were -- if he'd have had 10 or 15 more pitches I probably wouldn't have. But I thought he was in a zone that -- in an area where all year long we've let him go back.

"So no, I didn't -- it was one pitch in the thing; I wouldn't second-guess because you have to take your hat off to the hitter. He didn't miss it, didn't foul it off. I was glad he could go back out. I would have hit for him that inning if we would have got down there."

