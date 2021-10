Men are three times more likely to direct UK documentaries than women, according to damning research from the We Are Doc Women collective who urged quotas to address the situation. Today’s Factual Television Survey Report, which surveyed 700 people last November, found almost three-quarters (73%) of directors/series directors were male. Going down the chain of command this figure was reversed, with three-quarters (76%) of researchers female. The report stated that women are “more likely to work in, and spend longer in, lower paid editorial roles.” Producers were also more likely to be female at 70% of respondents but only 2% of women said...

