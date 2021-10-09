CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbine Results Friday October 8th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

7th-$119,498, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.880, 45.560, 57.330, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.530. Winner: GR/RO C, 2, by Mr Speaker-Casey's Dreamin'. Scratched: Drop a Caribou. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Ironstone122321-½1-21-41-6A. Santos2.502.102.100.25. Silent Runner120153-hd3-22-2½2-5¾D. Moran3.903.5012.80. Silent Resent117244-hd4-14-33-1A. Gallardo4.5028.60. Bossy Holiday120412-1½2-13-2½4-5¼L. Contreras4.80. Repeat the Heat118535555R. Hernandez8.60. $0.2 Pick 4...

Penn National Early Entries, Friday October 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Cutefacechubywaist (L), 122A. Rodriguez3-1-3Brandon Kulp. 4Flattering Ruby (L), 120M. Inirio4-5-6Flint Stites. 2nd-$19,900, Claiming $12,500-$10,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Automate (L), 120D. Cora5-2-2Irving Velez. 2Commissioner Biggs (L), 122T. Conner1-5-3Erin McClellan. 3Wahoowa Wahoowa (L), 120V. Diaz6-5-2Thomas Lingenfelter. 4Krachenwagen (L), 120D....
SPORTS
ICYMI: Friday, October 8th Cardinal Sports Report

(undated) -- If you missed the Friday, October 8th KXRA Cardinal Sports Report, check out the podcast here!. Brandon Johnson contributed a summary on the 1-1 Boys' Soccer draw Thursday during Senior Night at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium. Alexandria Girls' Soccer Assistant Coach Amy Korynta joined the Cardinal...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Thistledown Results Tuesday October 12th, 2021

1st-$19,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Two Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 22.000. Immaculate Heart123222-11-nkF. Salazar Becerra3.802.10No Tix0.90. Fiftyshadesograyce1194442-hdA. Diaz2.20No Tix1.10. Golden Nole119111-hd3-1½A. Chavez5.50. Can She Scoot119333-hd4Y. Yaranga12.80. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $3.40; $1 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $7.50;. (c) 2021 Equibase Company...
SPORTS
Friday Football Broadcast Preview For October 8th

Northwest Iowa — The District battles continues in week 7 of the Iowa high school football season. Sheldon will host Central Lyon George Little Rock Friday in one of our broadcast games. The other features Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a matchup of state ranked teams. Sheldon will take...
SHELDON, IA
BC-Results Parx-2-Add

2nd_$42,000, , 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy. Off 1:25. Time 1:41.04. Fast. Also Ran_Always a Queen, Blue Shine, Beatubyachubinose, Tomarie, Obstinate, Mon Cherie, Canoochee. Daily Double (5-1) paid $13.00. Exacta (1-3) paid $11.60. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-2-8) paid $4.13. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $6.85. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights...
GAMBLING
Meadowlands Early Entries, Friday October 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Big Lee's Legacy (L), 120P. Lopez3-2-5James Frangella, Jr. 2A Looker (L), 123H. Diaz, Jr.6-3-6Eddie Owens, Jr. 3Moon Unit Zapper (L), 123I. Castillo4-4-4Gregory Sacco. 4Simply Smashing (L), 123J. Ocasio7-7-4Eli Betancourt. 5No Sympathy (L), 120W. Kay8-10-7Clarence King. 6Hot Little Number (L), 123J. Gonzalez5-6-7Eli Betancourt. 7Ageless Artist ,...
SPORTS
BC-Results Indiana Downs-10-Add

10th_$19,500, alc, 3YO up, 3f, cloudy. Off 7:10. Time 1:57.93. Fast. Scratched_Hf Hells Bells, Kiss My Legs. Also Ran_Relentless Princess, Beach Stone, Seize the Gold, To Kiss a Diva, P Miss Lily. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-1/6-10) 3 Correct Paid $35.20. Exacta (10-8) paid $103.60. $0.1 Superfecta (10-8-4-6) paid $68.77. $0.5 Trifecta (10-8-4) paid $91.80. Consolation Double (1-1) paid $4.40. Daily Double (1-10) paid $25.80. Attendance unavailable. $1,504,713. Handle $16,070. Total Handle $1,520,783.
INDIANA STATE
Parx Racing Early Entries, Monday October 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Le Petite Papillon (L), 111A. Hernandez11-6-2Patricia Farro. 3Oceano Rosso (L), 121J. Gonzalez4-9-7William Hogan Jr. 4Thatta Boy Girl (L), 121A. Adorno6-6-1Juan Guerrero. 5Karen's Gem (L), 121G. Milan5-5-1John Rodriguez. 6Dustwhirl Wonder (L), 121C. Dominguez3-3-7Tina Hurley. 7I'm Thirsty (L), 124D. Haddock1-2-3Mary Pattershall. 2nd-$21,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up...
SPORTS
Horse Racing
Sports
BC-Results Grants Pass-6-Add

6th_$6,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy. 3 (3) Royal Danielle (L.Camacho-Flores)11.003.002.60. Off 7:48. Time 1:05.75. Fast. Scratched_Zeelula, Whynotgeorgia. Also Ran_Jan's Best, Rhodyisarockstar, Missy Parker, Coastal Sweetie, Commacutezee. $1 Exacta (3-10) paid $12.40. $0.5 Superfecta (3-10-6-9) paid $67.40. $1 Trifecta (3-10-6) paid $26.60. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all...
GAMBLING
BNP Paribas Open Results

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):. Jannik Sinner (10), Italy, def. John Isner (20), United States, walkover.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
MLB Pitching Comparison

NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below. TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB
Dragon Tail runs to success

LAKE PLACID – Under ideal temperatures, a nice breeze and humidity that would foretell the storms that would later come, the Lake Placid track team held their Annual Lake Placid Dragon Tail 5K run last Saturday. Nearly nineteen minutes later, Bryant Reyes ran the loop around the track to the...
SPORTS
Florida hosts Pittsburgh to open season

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -167, Penguins +137. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers start the season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Florida finished 37-14-5 overall with a 20-5-3 record at home a season ago. Goalies for the Panthers recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .910 save percentage.
NHL
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Álvarez in the 3rd. b- for Kelly in the 5th. c-walked for Beaty in the 5th. d-grounded out for Rogers in the 6th. e-popped out for Duggar in the 7th. f-singled for La Stella in the 7th. g-struck out for Littell in the 8th. h-lined out for Treinen in the 8th.
MLB
Sports on TV

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) ESPNU — Indiana at Penn St. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Jessamine Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky. MLB BASEBALL. 8 p.m. FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 4. NBA BASKETBALL. 6:30 p.m. ESPN — Preseason: Dallas...
MLB

