Woodbine Results Friday October 8th, 2021

LAS VEGAS — Nick Watney was running out of chances and had to make some tough decisions. The math was the easy part. It was asking himself if he still had the desire. Watney was coming off the worst of his 16 full seasons on the PGA Tour, making only six cuts in 25 events with his best finish a tie for 34th on his own ball.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO