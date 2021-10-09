Woodbine Results Friday October 8th, 2021
7th-$119,498, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.880, 45.560, 57.330, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.530. Winner: GR/RO C, 2, by Mr Speaker-Casey's Dreamin'. Scratched: Drop a Caribou. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Ironstone122321-½1-21-41-6A. Santos0.25. Silent Runner120153-hd3-22-2½2-5¾D. Moran12.80. Silent Resent117244-hd4-14-33-1A. Gallardo28.60. Bossy Holiday120412-1½2-13-2½4-5¼L. Contreras4.80. Repeat the Heat118535555R. Hernandez8.60. 3 (3)Ironstone2.502.102.10. 1...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
