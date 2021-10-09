CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zodiac’s Mark Ruffalo Reacts To The Killer Reportedly Being Found

By Adreon Patterson
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zodiac handled a sensitive subject – tracking the whereabouts of the infamous Zodiac Killer. The thriller featured some stars before their time with the MCU, including Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo. Since the film was released in 2007, there have been multiple reports of the killer finally being identified. Recently, news came out alleging investigators finally figured out the Zodiac Killer’s identity. Of course, fans of the 2007 film would want to know what the cast might think of this development. As an outspoken person, Ruffalo took to social media to give his thoughts on the matter.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 5

Related
KXLY

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was “torture” doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film ‘The Good Girl’ and the 40-year-old star says it wasn’t easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old ‘Friends’ actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Chloe Sevigny
Person
Dermot Mulroney
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actor Predictions

The possibilities are already endless in this particular race, as the fall film festivals have (somewhat) narrowed down a long list of possible Supporting Actor contenders, while several Oscar perennials are looking for yet another nod. Vying for their second acting Oscars: Jared Leto (“The Dallas Buyers Club”) gets back...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Overlooked Box Office Bomb Is Rising Up The Streaming Ranks

Tom Ford is best known for the high-end fashion label that bears his name, but he made a surprisingly smooth and widely acclaimed transition into filmmaking, with both of his directorial efforts so far generating plenty of praise from critics and some awards season recognition for good measure. Tragic literary...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Killer
countryliving.com

The Real Story Behind Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Whirlwind Romance

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth have been mastering the marriage game since they tied the knot in 2011. They recently celebrated their tenth anniversary, with Reese describing their life together as filled with "Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non-stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures." While you’ve probably seen one, or several, of the adorable couple shots she's posted to her Instagram, you may not be aware of just how inspiring their love story is.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Thor’s Hammer Is Missing

When Marvel fans think of Thor, they think of his hammer, Mjolnir. As connected to the character as Cap’s shield is to Captain America, Mjolnir plays a key role in the God of Thunder’s storyline both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel comics. Now, at least in the comic...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr. Net Worth 2021: Iron Man Actor Richer Than Chris Evans, Vin Diesel, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper And Jeremy Renner?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Robert Downey Jr. is, without a doubt, one of the most popular American actors of his generation. Not only was he listed as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, as he was also named by Forbes as Hollywood’s highest-paid actor from 2013 to 2015.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Dominating Netflix

What do Under Siege, Passenger 57, Executive Decision, Air Force One, Con Air, Cliffhanger, Speed, Sudden Death, White House Down, Olympus Has Fallen, Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper, and many more all have in common? That’s right; they all follow the ‘Die Hard on a….’ template that’s spawned an entire action subgenre.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Matt Damon Confirms Two Saving Private Ryan Stories About Robin Williams And Steven Spielberg

Matt Damon’s had a big year in Hollywood, heading down to Australia to reprise his funny MCU role in Thor: Love and Thunder and also becoming a player in the post-Covid theatrical resurgence with his movie Stillwater. That’s not even touching on his upcoming projects -- including one reuniting him with Ben Affleck -- however, despite all the new things coming up, Damon has been happy to reminisce about his career as well, and recently confirmed two big stories about his time filming Saving Private Ryan.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

A Marvel Fan Put Thor On An Arm And Hammer Baking Soda Box, And Mark Ruffalo Can’t Get Enough

Since 2019’s universe shattering Avengers: Endgame, many of our favorite members of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been sitting it out to let other characters shine. We’ve seen Elizabeth Olsen shine in WandaVision, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki get into more mischief with his own series and Simu Liu be introduced in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Meanwhile, it seems the likes of Mark Ruffalo is finding amusement in viral TikToks.
MOVIES
Inverse

Thor 4 cameo rumor settles a massive Avengers 5 debate

One of the few things that we definitely do know about next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder is that its cast is, to put it simply, massive. Indeed, the film will feature a number of returning characters from the Thor franchise, including Chris Hemsworth’s titular God of Thunder, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, Taika Waititi’s Korg, and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, as well as several unexpected cameos from actors like Russell Crowe and Melissa McCarthy.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Ruffalo’s Bizarre Dental Horror Film Is A Hilarious Halloween Watch

For many of us, going to the dentist is a terrifying experience with or without the element of Halloween in the mix. It’s not enjoyable, in any fashion, to have someone’s hands in your mouth for any amount of time as you’re stuck trying to make small talk without biting a finger or drooling all over yourself.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinema Blend

James Gunn Hilariously Trolls Fans With Guardians Of The Galaxy Easter Egg Amid Facebook Outage

Hunting for Easter eggs has become a common activity among hardcore superhero movie fans, from spotting a fun cameo or noticing a special message written in the background of a scene. Usually most, if not all of a certain movie’s Easter eggs can eventually be found, especially once it’s come out on home media and once can pause moment. However, seven years after Guardians of the Galaxy’s release, the special Easter egg James Gunn has repeatedly teased remains undiscovered, and now the filmmaker has trolled fans about it in the midst of a Facebook outage.
INTERNET
MovieWeb

Brie Larson Does Endless Push Ups While on Break from Filming The Marvels

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has once again demonstrated her real-life superpowers, with the actress sharing a clip of herself performing an endless series of push ups during a break from filming on the upcoming Marvel sequel, The Marvels. If this is how she spends her breaks, we can only guess how intense her actual workouts are. Captioning the impressive footage with "Unpopular opinion: push ups are fun?," Larson has clearly been working hard to blur the line between the MCU hero and her actual self.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
38K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy