CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, AL

JSU volleyball: Gamecocks sprint past UNA for third straight sweep

By Star staff
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfeaZ_0cLo4kQr00
Lexie Libs

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State rolled to its fourth straight volleyball victory Friday night at home, as the Gamecocks dispatched North Alabama 25-12, 25-16, 25-21.

JSU (15-4, 5-1 ASUN) remained in first place in the league's West Division. This is the Gamecocks' third straight sweep. UNA (6-13, 0-6) remained in last place in the ASUN West.

The Gamecocks dominated the first two sets before starting slow in the third. They trailed 7-2 early but rallied. They trimmed the advantage to 12-8 before scoring four straight points. After going back and fourth, JSU tied it 15-15 and then scored three straight on a kill by Lexie Libs and two by Lena Kindermann to go ahead for good.

Four to know

—Kindermann had a big night with 14 kills and a .650 hitting percentage.

—Katie Montgomery added eight kills, five blocks and two aces, while Addie Halverson and Kylee Quigley each had six kills.

—Libs had 33 assists, six kills, four blocks and four digs. Erin Carmichael had seven assists and a team-high 11 digs.

—Kaylie Milton and Brooklyn Schiffli each had seven digs. Zoe Gonzales had four blocks.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before her death. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Brooklyn, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in late 2000.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Una#Volleyball#Gamecocks Sprint#Jacksonville State#Asun#West Division
FOXBusiness

Netflix employee who was suspended after Dave Chappelle criticism is reinstated

A software engineer who was suspended by Netflix after she criticized Dave Chappelle’s standup special for what she claimed were anti-transgender jokes in a viral tweet and then attended a quarterly meeting meant for higher-ups said she has been reinstated. Terra Field, who identifies as a transgender woman, tweeted earlier...
CELEBRITIES
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
111
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy