JSU volleyball: Gamecocks sprint past UNA for third straight sweep

Lexie Libs

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State rolled to its fourth straight volleyball victory Friday night at home, as the Gamecocks dispatched North Alabama 25-12, 25-16, 25-21.

JSU (15-4, 5-1 ASUN) remained in first place in the league's West Division. This is the Gamecocks' third straight sweep. UNA (6-13, 0-6) remained in last place in the ASUN West.

The Gamecocks dominated the first two sets before starting slow in the third. They trailed 7-2 early but rallied. They trimmed the advantage to 12-8 before scoring four straight points. After going back and fourth, JSU tied it 15-15 and then scored three straight on a kill by Lexie Libs and two by Lena Kindermann to go ahead for good.

Four to know

—Kindermann had a big night with 14 kills and a .650 hitting percentage.

—Katie Montgomery added eight kills, five blocks and two aces, while Addie Halverson and Kylee Quigley each had six kills.

—Libs had 33 assists, six kills, four blocks and four digs. Erin Carmichael had seven assists and a team-high 11 digs.

—Kaylie Milton and Brooklyn Schiffli each had seven digs. Zoe Gonzales had four blocks.