Architect working with Petito family to create memorial bench for Gabby

By Samantha Serbin
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0js3F3_0cLo4e8V00

NORTH PORT, Fla.– The memorial outside of North Port City Hall is a site to grieve, remember and honor Gabby Petito.

The elements can easily mess up a lot of the items people brought in dedication. Aaron Betzner is working on something permanent to honor the 22-year-old whose story touched so many.

Teddy bears, candles, butterflies, and a wooden cross all stand at the current memorial as a solemn reminder that life is precious.

Indiana architect Aaron Betzner was captivated by the tragic death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, like thousands of others around the world.

He’s never seen the North Port memorial in person but plans to add to it. Not with his words or music, but with his craft.

“I’m a steel fabricator. I’m an architect by trade,” Betzner explained. “And being blessed with the gifts I have been given, with my ability to work with metal, create, work with my hands, it resonated with me and said this was something I needed to do.”

Creating something permanent, with the help of Gabby’s family, Betzner is building a bench.

“Just to be able to share my gift with others and to help her memory,” Betzner said. “Most of the bench will be forged, built by hand, using a forging process, and then depending on which way we go with wings or flowers maybe out of metal or anything like that there will be some laser cutting involved.”

It’ll take several weeks to complete, but Betzner will bring it from Indiana and install the bench in the very park the memorial stands now. He couldn’t find the words to say he’s sorry for the Petito family’s loss so instead, he’s focusing on this.

“I try to stay positive. I try to stay focused on the actual creation of something special and try to make it as positive as I possibly can,” Betzner said.

The final design is still being drafted between Betzner and Gabby’s family. This is just something Betzner said he feels called to do. When he heard North Port Mayor Jill Luke talk about the possibility of a memorial bench, he hopped right on board and called her.

The city is not funding this project.

