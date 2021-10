The future is bright for Seattle Sounders Homegrown Player Danny Leyva. After bursting onto the scene in 2019, Leyva had a bit of a setback in 2020 due to a combination of untimely injuries and the compressed season schedule. The Las Vegas native has bounced back this year, though, as a steady contributor to one of the best teams in Major League Soccer. The 18-year-old midfielder has already amassed 21 appearances, including eight starts, in MLS this season. According to fbref.com, Leyva is among the best midfielders in the league when it comes to pressures and interceptions per match.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO