CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder: How to Watch The Anticipated Trilogy Fight

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XzOW_0cLo3zB300

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of the biggest boxing fights of the year will take place Saturday night, when heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder face off for the third time.

The event, billed “Once and For All,” was originally scheduled for July but was postponed when Fury tested positive for Covid-19. Now, the fight will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 9. The main card will begin at 6 p.m. PT, with Fury and Wilder’s match set to begin sometime around 11 p.m.

Although Fury and Wilder haven’t presented the stiffest of competitions in the past, Wilder has repeatedly accused Fury of allegedly cheating during the lead up to this fight, upping the stakes for both sides. The two first fought in 2018, which ended in a draw and resulted in their contentious rematch last year, in which Fury won against Wilder. Now, with Wilder set on proving himself, viewers can expect an intriguing matchup.

Like most UFC events, the match will be exclusively available to watch on ESPN Plus . In addition to a subscription, the PPV event costs $79.99. A regular ESPN Plus subscription costs $6.99 a month, but sports fans might want to take advantage of their one-year plan, which takes down the subscription price to $69.99 a year. Plus, for those looking for more streaming options, the Disney Bundle allows access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu at a cheap cost.

Those in the Las Vegas area can still buy tickets to the event, with prices starting at $205 a piece.

Full Fight Card:

  • Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin
  • Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez
  • Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki
  • Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder




BUY NOW:

$6.99/Month


Buy It

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Deontay Wilder released from hospital after suffering broken hand in Tyson Fury knockout loss

Deontay Wilder has been released from hospital after suffering a broken hand in his vicious knockout defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas. The Bronze Bomber was put away in the 11th round, falling short in his bid to recapture the WBC world heavyweight title, despite dropping Fury twice in the fourth round.After making adjustments from his defeat in the second fight with the Briton alongside new trainer Malik Scott, Wilder produced his best performance of the rivalry.But after immediately vacating the ring to head to University Medical Center, Scott provided an update on Wilder’s condition following the brutal...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

What is Deontay Wilder’s net worth?

Deontay Wilder will have revenge on his mind when he takes on Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday in the final chapter of their trilogy. Wilder, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held the WBC belt from 2015 and was tipped to be a future opponent for Anthony Joshua before Fury lured him into the ring in December 2018.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Independent

What is Tyson Fury’s net worth?

Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder this weekend in the third and final instalment of their heavyweight trilogy. Fury and Wilder shared a draw in their first fight in Las Vegas, before the British fighter secured a seventh-round technical knockout victory over the American in the rematch, inflicting a first career defeat on The Bronze Bomber.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Gives Advice To Deontay Wilder Ahead Of October 9 Title Match Vs. Tyson Fury

The Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy fight is just days away, and a pair of former undisputed heavyweight champions weighed in on the upcoming action. Mike Tyson said he thinks Wilder should “go all out” in the first half of the WBC world heavyweight title fight against Fury on Saturday, October 9. Meanwhile, Evander Holyfield said he would prefer if Wilder took his time and stick to a game plan that fits his fighting style.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Tyson Fury
3kingsboxing.com

Jarrell Miller: “Deontay Wilder Got His Ass Whipped Again!”

Big Baby Miller fancies himself as the last hope for American Heavyweights!. For some individuals, it is viewed as an unsavory taboo to attack a person who is already enduring a tough time. Disgraced heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KO’s) is not one of those people! This is precisely why he had no problem lacing up his symbolic boot and kicking Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO’s) like a football.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jared Anderson: No, It Was No Knockout, No Knockdown Of Tyson Fury In Camp

LAS VEGAS – Jared Anderson attempted to put the rampant rumors to rest Thursday. The emerging heavyweight prospect disputed widespread speculation that he knocked out Tyson Fury during a sparring session before Fury was supposed to fight Deontay Wilder a third time July 24 at T-Mobile Arena. Persistent gossip within the boxing industry suggested that Fury’s difficulty in sparring, primarily against Anderson, was his motivation for postponing his third fight with Wilder for 2½ months.
COMBAT SPORTS
8 News Now

Fury stops Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller

Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Saturday night. Fury retained his WBC title in a thrilling conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy. Fury finished Wilder for the second straight time in their trilogy, but only after five combined knockdowns. Wilder was knocked down in the third round and appeared to be on his way out, but he improbably rallied to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth round. Fury finally finished it in the 11th, sending Wilder face-first to the canvas with a chopping right hand fired from high in the air.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Espn#Combat#The T Mobile Arena#Ufc#Espn Plus#Disney Bundle#Disney Plus#Hulu
The Independent

Deontay Wilder trainer explains reason for Tyson Fury snub after knockout loss

Deontay Wilder refused to accept a truce with Tyson Fury after his brutal knockout defeat due to “serious issues” with the Briton remaining.That’s according to his trainer Malik Scott, who concedes he wanted to shake hands with Fury’s team, including fellow trainer SugarHill Steward.Fury admitted to being upset at Wilder’s snub and labelled him “an idiot”, but Scott has now explained the mindset of his fighter in defeat. “Deontay looks at Fury as a man he had serious issues with concerning things he felt and certain allegations that were out and things that he’d seen with his own...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tyson Fury could retire after Deontay Wilder win, Carl Froch claims

Carl Froch has claimed he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Tyson Fury retired from boxing following his knockout victory over Deontay Wilder. Fury won an instant classic in Las Vegas to defend his WBC heavyweight and defeat Wilder in the third meeting of their trilogy. The ‘Gypsy King’ has been urged to wait for a unification fight against the winner of champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua’s rematch, while Dillian Whyte is the WBC’s challenger ahead of his fight against Otto Wallin later this month. But while former super middleweight champion Froch admits that a fight with any of those heavyweight...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2021 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev have continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine...
UFC
Variety

Variety

35K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy