Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder: How to Watch The Anticipated Trilogy Fight

One of the biggest boxing fights of the year will take place Saturday night, when heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder face off for the third time.

The event, billed “Once and For All,” was originally scheduled for July but was postponed when Fury tested positive for Covid-19. Now, the fight will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 9. The main card will begin at 6 p.m. PT, with Fury and Wilder’s match set to begin sometime around 11 p.m.

Although Fury and Wilder haven’t presented the stiffest of competitions in the past, Wilder has repeatedly accused Fury of allegedly cheating during the lead up to this fight, upping the stakes for both sides. The two first fought in 2018, which ended in a draw and resulted in their contentious rematch last year, in which Fury won against Wilder. Now, with Wilder set on proving himself, viewers can expect an intriguing matchup.

Like most UFC events, the match will be exclusively available to watch on ESPN Plus . In addition to a subscription, the PPV event costs $79.99. A regular ESPN Plus subscription costs $6.99 a month, but sports fans might want to take advantage of their one-year plan, which takes down the subscription price to $69.99 a year. Plus, for those looking for more streaming options, the Disney Bundle allows access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu at a cheap cost.

Those in the Las Vegas area can still buy tickets to the event, with prices starting at $205 a piece.

Full Fight Card:

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin

Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez

Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder







