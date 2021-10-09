CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The WWE SmackDown on FOX season 24 premiere episode opens live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Bianca Belair’s music is playing as she dances in the ring. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are standing there with a table for a contract signing. Sasha Banks is standing on top of the announce table. Pearce says we’re here to make the Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title official for WWE Crown Jewel. Deville does the introductions as we see what happened last Friday with Banks defeating Belair thanks to an assist by SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Deville introduces Lynch next and out she comes as the music hits. Cole shows us how Lynch stopped Belair from defeating RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match on RAW, and was then attacked by Banks.

Bleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 8

The tournaments to crown royalty have begun on the Season Premiere of WWE SmackDown. The October 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown not only had the first matches of the King of the Ring tournament but also the first matches of the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament. Everything was aiming toward...
WWE
PWMania

Clarification About Bianca Belair’s Status With The WWE RAW Brand

Bianca Belair is currently scheduled to face Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks in a triple threat match for the title at the 2021 Crown Jewel PPV event. Belair was drafted to RAW but was not included in a roster graphic that was displayed during the October 11th 2021 episode.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Big Match Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will face Bianca Belair in a singles match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which is the first night of this year’s Draft. This is a rematch between Banks and Belair as Belair won the SmackDown Women’s Title from “The Boss” at WrestleMania 37. WWE issued the following:
WWE
f4wonline.com

Bianca Belair to face Sasha Banks on WWE SmackDown

A match that was originally supposed to take place at SummerSlam is set for tonight's SmackDown. WWE has announced that Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks will take place on SmackDown tonight. The show, which is being held at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, is the first night of the WWE Draft.
WWE
