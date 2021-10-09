LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Hey everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another offering for Smackdown. Tonight the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments will begin, Sami Zayn takes on Rey Mysterio (Dominik heel turn incoming) and Liv Morgan taking on Carmella. There will also be that most vaunted of time killers, a contract signing. In this case it’ll be three women signing when Becky Lynch signs to defend her title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel. Becky will be heading to RAW after Crown Jewel, as will Belair, so either Banks takes the belt or we get an exchange where the Smackdown and RAW women’s champions trade belts. This is the first post Draft show, but the full roster changes wont go into effect until after Crown Jewel. I’m sure we’ll get more advancement between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ahead of their clash, Naomi will probably get ignored by Sonya Deville, Happy Corbin exists, and we might get Drew McIntyre showing up in some capacity. Alright, that’s enough preview from me so let’s get to the action.

