CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cliff Cody

By St. Augustine Songwriters Festival
visitstaugustine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCliff Cody’s story begins when he was working as a bouncer at a West Texas honky-tonk and a waitress dared him to sing at Karaoke Night. He sang and in the crowd there happened to be a band looking for a lead singer, they offered him a job that same night and the next day Cliff bought himself a guitar. A week had gone by and he wrote his first song, then six months later he moved to Nashville, Tennessee. In 2005, he signed his first publishing contract with EMI/Sony Music and had his first cut with his single “Chasin’ Whiskey”, Rolling Stone Magazine recognized the song as a highlight in Julie Roberts’ album Men and Mascara. Cliff has had multiple cuts with other artists and bands such as Halfway to Hazard, Josh Thompson, and D. Vincent Williams. Now, Cliff is a regular, favorite performer for the Songwriters Festival in Key West, and has written a song for the book “The Shoe-Burnin’–Storties of Southern Soul”, available on Amazon.

www.visitstaugustine.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Inside Alan Jackson's Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Today, country music's biggest stars consist of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert. But those who paved the way are some of the most notable honky-tonk hitmakers, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and late icon Kenny Rogers. Alan Jackson is also considered to be one of country music's classic crooners, having effortlessly wowed fans with his traditional tunes and mainstream sounds. Out of the 20-plus albums he's recorded throughout his career, Jackson's most famous hits include "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," and tons more.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Melvin Van Peebles Dies, Pioneer Filmmaker and Actor Was 89

Veteran actor and filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has reportedly passed away. Van Peebles, whose son Mario and grandson Mandela have both followed in his footsteps as acting stars, died on Wednesday with a cause of death not yet immediately revealed. The Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song filmmaker was 89 years old. His passing was addressed in a statement from Mario Van Peebles through the Criterion Collection.
CELEBRITIES
celebrityaccess.com

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage To Confront Hecklers

RENO, NV (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Tim McGraw jumped off stage to confront hecklers during a performance in Reno on Sunday, appearing to challenge some fans to a fight before seemingly having them removed from the venue. In a video of the incident obtained by TMZ, McGraw is performing...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
thecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones Producer Never Knew Why Charlie Watts Was a Member

Former producer and engineer Chris Kimsey said he always wondered why the late Charlie Watts was a member of the Rolling Stones. Kimsey first worked with the Stones as they recorded 1971's Sticky Fingers, and remained associated with them until 1981’s Tattoo You. His career also includes collaborations with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton and many others.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Roberts
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Share 'Does He Love You' Duet and Music Video

It's remarkable that over the years, Nashville icons Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire had never collaborated. Back in July, Parton shared in an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she and McEntire had cut a new duet of the 1993 hit "Does He Love You," which McEntire originally recorded with Linda Davis. The song earned a No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts as well as a Grammy Award and CMA Award. Centered around a love triangle, the song was first released as a single from McEntire's album Greatest Hits Volume Two.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily News

Deon Estus, bassist for Wham! and George Michael, dead at 65

Deon Estus, whose musical collaborations with George Michael and Wham! spawned massive hits, died Monday at age 65. The bassist’s death was announced “with real sadness” in a heartfelt message on his Twitter page. “Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham!” the tweet reads. “Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans.” A cause of death was not released ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss share new original single ‘High And Lonesome’

Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant and singer-songwriter Alison Krauss have shared a new single titled ‘High And Lonesome’, taken from the duo’s forthcoming collaborative album, ‘Raise The Roof’. The track, per Rolling Stone, was co-written by Plant and T-Bone Burnett, who also produced ‘Raise The Roof’, as well as Plant and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Emi Sony Music#Rolling Stone Magazine
Taste of Country

Remember Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Surprise Wedding?

Just months after getting engaged in a trailer at a country music festival, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill pulled off a surprise wedding at his aunt's house in Rayville, La. The bride and groom said "I do" on Oct. 6, 1996, under a locust tree in his aunt's backyard (as told to Regis & Kelly in 2011). Very few people knew it was going to happen. The ruse was that everyone was invited to a charity softball game.
RELATIONSHIPS
Texas Observer

Oak Cliff Lowriders Bring Dallas Community Together

Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.”. Articles cannot be rewritten,...
DALLAS, TX
mybighornbasin.com

Cody Vs. Evanston: Game Feed

Ball game! Cody Broncs bully their way to a big road win over Evanston to improve to 5-0. Up next: Star Valley. To listen to the Cody Broncs games live tune into KODI AM 1400/96.7 FM. You can listen online here: https://mybighornbasin.com/kodi-am-fm/ For live in game updates, including videos, check...
CODY, WY
Claiborne Progress

Cody Robert “Bud” Bolden

Cody Robert “Bud” Bolden aka White Lightning aka Goldilocks and the 3 Beats aka Frosty the Snowman aka Turbulent Spigot, 27 of Knoxville left this world September 24,2021. He achieved a degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace engineering from the University of Tennessee. He went on to work in his field until he passed. He was a beer drinkin, volleyball playin, weight lifting, joke telling man.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Dallas News

Take a tour of Oak Cliff next month with Passport Oak Cliff

Heritage Oak Cliff is inviting the community to stamp their neighborhood passport at its inaugural Passport Oak Cliff next month. The program is an effort to showcase the organization’s member neighborhoods. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23-24, visitors will get their passport stamped while taking a tour of neighborhood attractions in Stevens Park, Winnetka Heights and other notable areas.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Go Oak Cliff presents Oaktoberfest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Go Oak Cliff will present the inaugural Oaktoberfest, a beer-themed fall event that kicks off with a 1.128 mile fun run around Tyler Station with beer samples for race participants. Following the fun run is an afternoon of food, polka music, and local beer hosted in a Oktoberfest-style tent. Each ticket includes a 12-ounce beer stein and two drink tokens.
MUSIC
moodyonthemarket.com

Cody Railsback

We are a multi-sport indoor sports facility that trains athletes to get better and achieve new levels of success at their sport. What else do you hope to accomplish by the age of 40?. We hope to help as many athletes as possible to achieve their highest form as athletes....
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy