Bashaud Breeland Fires Back at Vikings Reporter Over "Embarrassing" Play Question
The beginning of 2021 has not been kind to Bashaud Breeland. The free agent most Vikings fans assumed would step right in and at least be adequate, has been anything but. After three terrible performances to start the year, Breelands poor play culminated in a week four removal following an egregious coverage error early against the Browns. Although the team listed his absence as due to illness, most believe it was likely due to his play.zonecoverage.com
