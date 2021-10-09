CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Cruce

Cover picture for the articleJesse Cruce grew up working in his family's music store in Palatka. Jesse studied jazz performance and music education at the University of North Florida, enhancing his skills and knowledge of the industry. A multi-instrumentalist, Jesse has for years performed locally as a solo act and with a band. This singer/songwriter's genres includes rock, indie rock, swamp rock, and a bit of country.

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
Variety

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song’ Review: A Unique and Gratifying Pop-Music Documentary

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” is a documentary about the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah,” and if that sounds like a lot of movie to devote to one song — well, “Hallelujah” is a lot of song. The way we think of it now, it’s epic and lovely and trancelike: a hymn cast in a pop idiom. You might call it a feel-good hymn for a secular society, because the word “hallelujah” has obvious religious connotations, and part of the reason that people feel so good listening to “Hallelujah,” or singing along with it in oversize stadiums, is that...
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss share new original single ‘High And Lonesome’

Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant and singer-songwriter Alison Krauss have shared a new single titled ‘High And Lonesome’, taken from the duo’s forthcoming collaborative album, ‘Raise The Roof’. The track, per Rolling Stone, was co-written by Plant and T-Bone Burnett, who also produced ‘Raise The Roof’, as well as Plant and...
St. Augustine
Las Cruces doctor conjures up magic show with a medical twist

The magical, magnificent Raze MD is on stage Oct. 9 at the Rio Grande Theater Downtown to share a magic show full of illusions like Las Cruces has never seen. As Raze MD teleports to the stage to create his “Med-Illusions,” he will provide a show that he knows a lot about. As a physician in Las Cruces with his own general practice, Raze MD’s day job is as Dr. Imran Raza, which ultimately led him to the inspiration for his medical illusion theme for the show.
Las Cruces Symphony Orchestra season begins this weekend

LAS CRUCES – The 2021-2022 Las Cruces Symphony Orchestra season begins this weekend with classic music by Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Stravinsky. The music group, entering its 63rd year, is comprised of music faculty from the New Mexico State University Department of Music, community musicians and guest performers. Their upcoming season will consist of five concerts from October through May 2022.
Las Cruces International Film Festival to make in-person return in March 2022

The Las Cruces International Film Festival is making its way back to the silver screen next spring. The seventh annual LCIFF, presented by New Mexico State University and Visit Las Cruces, will run from March 2 through 6. The five-day festival will feature film screenings, workshops, panel discussions and celebrity meet and greet opportunities.
Get ready to dance at Las Cruces' first Latin Music Day

LAS CRUCES – ¡Es hora de bailar!. An eclectic mix of award-winning music groups are coming to Las Cruces on Oct. 10 for a day celebrating Latin music at D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro. Priscilla Quinones-Chavez, a member of Latin Funktion Project and Caribé, said the outdoor concert will consist...
Holy moly, you have to see this 5-year-old mixing his own music

There are plenty of kids with great talent out there, but sometimes a child comes along that blows your mind with what they can do. Miles Bonham is 5 years old. As in he's only been on this planet for five years. At least one or two of those years were spent not walking or really talking much, so what he can do with musical instruments and music mixing software at age 5 is … hmmm, how shall I put this … friggin' mind-blowing .
Cliff Cody

Cliff Cody’s story begins when he was working as a bouncer at a West Texas honky-tonk and a waitress dared him to sing at Karaoke Night. He sang and in the crowd there happened to be a band looking for a lead singer, they offered him a job that same night and the next day Cliff bought himself a guitar. A week had gone by and he wrote his first song, then six months later he moved to Nashville, Tennessee. In 2005, he signed his first publishing contract with EMI/Sony Music and had his first cut with his single “Chasin’ Whiskey”, Rolling Stone Magazine recognized the song as a highlight in Julie Roberts’ album Men and Mascara. Cliff has had multiple cuts with other artists and bands such as Halfway to Hazard, Josh Thompson, and D. Vincent Williams. Now, Cliff is a regular, favorite performer for the Songwriters Festival in Key West, and has written a song for the book “The Shoe-Burnin’–Storties of Southern Soul”, available on Amazon.
Listen to Your Art with the Las Cruces Museum of Art

The next "Listen to Your Art" lecture will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21. Tom Birkner will discuss the life and work of Latvian-American artist Vija Celmins. The lecture will take place at the Museum of Art, 491 N. Main St., in the upstairs Studio A. Masks are required for all participants, regardless of vaccination status.
R.I.P. "Heaven Help Me" singer and bassist surpreme, Deon Estus

(October 11, 2021) As the 1980s turned into the 1990s, there wasn’t a cooler, smoother nighttime jam than “Heaven Help Me,” the across-the-board smash for singer and bass player extraordinaire, Deon Estus. Tonight we sadly inform SoulTrackers that Mr. Estus has died at age 65. The Detroit-born Estus studied bass...
Hear Michael Kiwanuka’s Emotive New Single ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has released a new single, “Beautiful Life,” recorded in London with producer St Francis Hotel. The ethereal song serves as the title music for filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, out on Netflix Tuesday. “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations,” Kiwanuka said in a statement. “Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult.” He continued, “But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.” “Beautiful Life” is the musician’s first new music since he released his last album, Kiwanuka, in 2019. That album marked Kiwanuka’s third solo effort and first since 2016’s Love & Hate (and won Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize). Kiwanuka is currently working on his fourth album, with tour dates scheduled for the spring of 2022.
Deadheads Can Chef in Style With These Psychedelic Grateful Dead Aprons

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Grateful Dead’s famous dancing bears carry whisks and pans in the iconic rock band’s new collaboration with kitchen gear company Hedley & Bennett. The collection, which dropped Oct. 12, consists of two aprons designed with psychedelic imagery from the historic band. Each piece is a colorful iteration of the brand’s premium Essential Apron, featuring special additions such as a collectible “Dedley & Bennett” collaborative patch, an...
Halsey Performs Two Songs, One With Lindsey Buckingham, On 'SNL'

HALSEY performed a pair of songs from her chart-topping album, "If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power," on “SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” in the superstar's fourth appearance as musical guest on the show,.hotsted by KIM KARDASHIAN WEST. The GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum artist gave a powerful solo performance of the album’s first...
Anthony Michael Hall to screen films in Las Cruces

Actor Anthony Michael Hall will be in Las Cruces later this month to screen two films, part of the Las Cruces International Film Festival, including a classic from his brat pack days. New Mexico State University announced it on Twitter. There will be a Q & A with Hall afterward.
Taskovski Acquires London Film Festival Documentary Contender ‘The Dance’ (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based doc specialist Taskovski Films has acquired the world sales rights to Irish director Pat Collins’ feature doc “The Dance,” which is running in the Documentary Competition at this week’s London Film Festival. Produced through Irish prod cos Harvest Films and South Wind Blows with support from Screen Ireland and RTE, the observation documentary claims to give an insight into the creative mind of choreographer Michael Keegan Dolan as he stages a new international dance and theater work. A fusion between soloist and ensemble, classical and traditional the show “Mám” was a collaboration between 12 international dancers, seven musicians from European collective...
